Dalton Smith says he is a 'nightmare' for the winner of Alberto Puello's WBC title fight against Subriel Matias

Dalton Smith says he is a 'nightmare' for the new WBC super-lightweight champion as he closes in on his first world title fight.

Smith is the mandatory challenger for the winner of Alberto Puello's WBC super-lightweight title defence against Subriel Matias in New York on July 12.

The 28-year-old British contender is supremely confident that he can dethrone either fighter after racking up 18 straight victories, with 13 knockouts.

"I'll be out in New York to watch Puello defend the title I want against Matias," Smith told Sky Sports.

"The Ring are staging some special events with His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh]. I've been to a few in Riyadh and now looking forward to seeing this in New York.

"The WBC Board of Governors have approved me as the mandatory contender for the champion and said that the winner shall face me. So I'm very hopeful I'll get a shot at the winner.

"For what it's worth, I am favouring Puello to beat Matias. I called Paro to beat Matias and I think Puello will do the same job, but it'll be a good fight to watch.

"But whoever wins on July 12, I have the beating of the pair of them and in doing so will realise my life long dream of becoming a World Champion. I think I'm a nightmare for them both."

Matis has knocked out every opponent in his 22 victories and his promoter Dmitriy Salita has confirmed that the big punching Puerto Rican is 'always willing to face the best.'

Image: Subriel Matias is a 'special talent' says promoter Dmitriy Salita (Pic courtesy of Salita Promotions)

"I first saw Subriel's talent up close when he fought my fighter, Shohjahon Ergashev. Ringside that night, I knew he was something special," Salita told Sky Sports.

"After that fight, his team reached out, and we maintained a relationship. When his fight with Teofimo López fell through, we stepped in and secured a new opportunity for him.

"For a Puerto Rican fighter to reach true superstardom, it's essential to be connected with the vibrant Puerto Rican community in New York City. Subriel had never fought in NYC before and we knew that fans, especially those from the Puerto Rican community, would embrace him. After the fight in Fajardo, our clear objective was to bring him to NYC for a major moment.

"Now that goal is being realised. On July 12th, Subriel faces a tough challenge against Alberto Puello in a WBC world title fight at a very unique venue, the world-class tennis Stadium in Queens, NY. Thanks to Ring Magazine for making great fights in incredible new venues in NYC.

"Subriel is a true warrior, always willing to face the best, anywhere. But right now, the sole focus is on July 12th. What comes next we will see in the days after the fight."