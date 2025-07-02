Chris Eubank Jr's rematch with Conor Benn has same weight 'terms' as first fight, says promoter Eddie Hearn
Chris Eubank Jr is expected to make the middleweight limit and fulfil a rehydration clause for his rematch with Conor Benn, says promoter Eddie Hearn; Eubank Jr was fined after failing to make weight for their first fight; Benn is 'fuming' after points defeat by Eubank Jr in April
Wednesday 2 July 2025 16:23, UK
Promoter Eddie Hearn expects Chris Eubank Jr to receive the same weight restrictions for the rematch against Conor Benn.
The British rivals are set to share the ring again in London on September 20 after Eubank Jr claimed a thrilling points victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their first fight in April.
Eubank Jr was fined after failing to make the middleweight limit for the fight, but did successfully weigh inside the rehydration limit of 170lbs the following morning.
"We have our contract which is the same terms as the first fight, so we just expect that to be honoured really and we'll see," said Hearn, who promotes Benn.
"It's not really one for us. I guess that's one for the other team, but they signed a contract. Everyone knew the terms and we'll see."
Eubank Jr's promoter Ben Shalom has suggested the rematch should be above the 160lb middleweight mark.
"The rehydration clause is probably less dangerous than the 160lb limit now at this stage in his career," Shalom told Sky Sports last month.
"That's where probably it's the biggest challenge. As the organisers of the event everyone has to be sensible as to how we approach the second fight. That probably was the one downer on the event, all the talk about the weight. And so I'm sure everyone will be sensible."
'Benn is fuming'
Eubank Jr inflicted the first loss on Benn's professional record after sealing a hard-fought unanimous-decision victory.
But Hearn believes Benn, who had not fought for over a year prior to the fight, can exact revenge.
"It's going to be a huge night," said Hearn.
"For me, all you're going to see is round 13 from the get go. These two are never going to fight any other way. They are going to stand in the middle of the ring and they are going to give you entertainment, blood and guts, every single time.
"The first fight was one of the greatest fights we've ever seen. To create a moment and a fight like that, the build-up, the narrative, the dads, everything couldn't have been better. You get people saying: 'Do they need to do it again?' Yeah, because I want to see it again.
"You've just had one of the best fights we've ever witnessed in a ring. Let's see it again. I believe it will be a better fight this time. I believe with the activity now of Conor Benn, we can win this fight and that's what we want.
"We don't want to just do it again, we want to win. Conor Benn is fuming that he lost. He lost his '0' and he wants it back and that's what he will be gunning for on September 20."
