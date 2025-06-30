Chris Eubank Jr likely to lose Conor Benn rematch and could even struggle to make weight, says Johnny Nelson

Chris Eubank Jr could face a "real struggle" to make weight for the Conor Benn rematch - and he is unlikely to win the second fight, says Sky Sports expert Johnny Nelson.

The British rivals will share the ring again in a return bout in London on September 20 after Eubank Jr claimed a unanimous decision victory in their first fight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Eubank was fined for failing to make the 160-pound limit at the official weigh-in but was successfully inside the 170lbs rehydration limit on the morning of the fight.

Although he did fulfil the rehydration clause, Nelson fears the 35-year-old will have to undergo another gruelling training camp as the rematch will again take place at the middleweight limit of 160lbs, with a 10lbs rehydration clause.

"Well as far as I know, the agreement is exactly the same as the as the first fight agreement. Nothing changed. Everything is exactly the same," Nelson told Sky Sports News.

"Now I don't know how Chris will navigate his way around the British Boxing Board of Control's (BBBofC) stringency in regards to watching what's happening, because the Boxing Board of Control will put up a lot of pressure."

Eubank has been ordered to appear in front of the BBBofC to explain his use of a sauna to cut weight for his first fight with Benn.

Image: Chris Eubank and Conor Benn are set to write another chapter in their rivalry following their previous bout in April

He had also posted a video on social media of his gruelling weight cut.

"What I'm saying is the Boxing Board of Control have to keep a beady eye on proceedings running up to this so will it be the same all over again? Will it be a real struggle? Will he get fined?"

Benn exceeded expectations as he hurt Eubank and withstood his rival's punches, despite stepping up two divisions for the British battle.

Image: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn will face each other once again in September

Nelson firmly believes Benn can inflict revenge in the rematch.

"I don't think Eubank can improve on his performance," said Nelson. "At times in the fight, I thought his legs looked stiff, looked stationary, looked like he was stuck in quicksand.

"I do see improvement there for Conor and I do think the result will be the other way around in the next fight. I think he'll go the distance all over again but I think Conor now knows what he's capable of doing.

"That's a bold statement to make because I have ultimate respect for both fighters, to Chris and his dad, Conor and his dad, but you're saying what you see. If they fight again, I think Conor wins."