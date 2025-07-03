Julio Cesar Chavez Jr: Former world boxing champion to be deported to Mexico after visa overstay arrest in California
Julio Cesar Chavez Jr lost to Jake Paul via unanimous decision on Saturday in Anaheim; former middleweight champion arrested by ICE agents for overstaying US visa; 39-year-old set to be deported to native Mexico to face organised crime charges
Thursday 3 July 2025 20:49, UK
Former boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr has been arrested in California for overstaying a US visa and will be deported to Mexico, where he faces organised crime charges, federal officials confirmed on Thursday.
The arrest comes just days after Chavez fought Jake Paul in Anaheim, California.
According to the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents detained the 39-year-old in Studio City on July 2 for violating the terms of a tourist visa that expired in February 2024.
- Jake Paul says AJ fight 'very likely' after beating Chavez Jr
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract 📺
US Citizenship and Immigration Services had flagged Chavez as an "egregious public safety threat" last year, yet he re-entered the country on January 4.
Officials say he has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for alleged ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, including trafficking firearms, ammunition, and explosives.
Chavez's attorney, Michael Goldstein, said the boxer was arrested by a large group of federal agents while riding a scooter outside his home. Goldstein said they are due in court on Monday but was unsure of his client's current location.
Chavez applied for a green card in April 2024 through marriage to a US citizen, allegedly linked to the Sinaloa Cartel via a past relationship with the late son of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman. Authorities say his application included multiple fraudulent statements.
Once a WBC middleweight champion, Chavez Jr.'s career has been marred by controversy - including failed drug tests, suspensions, and repeated weight issues.
Despite a chequered career, he shared the ring with elite fighters like Canelo Alvarez and Sergio Martinez, though he lost to both.