Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2: Benn reveals plan to be 'less emotional' in bid to avenge defeat

Conor Benn says he will maintain an aggressive style for his rematch with Chris Eubank Jr but says a "less emotional" approach can help him avenge the defeat he suffered in their first meeting.

The British rivals are set to share the ring again in London on September 20 after Eubank Jr claimed a thrilling points victory at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Benn brought his typically aggressive approach to the first bout, but believes he allowed his exuberance to play into Eubank's hands.

Speaking to Sky Sports News at the British Grand Prix on Sunday, Benn said: "I'm going to go in there and steam straight into him. Same as the first one, less emotional, shall we say.

"Less heart, more brains, you know?"

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Johnny Nelson reacts to Benn and Eubank Jr's rematch being scheduled and shares his predictions for the fight

Benn made a strong start to the first fight, but Eubank's size and experience told as he fought back to earn a unanimous decision.

Ben added: "I felt like in the fight, my demeanour was all win. I was up 30 seconds before the bell [to start each round]. I was up, ready to go.

"You look at my demeanour and look at his, who's deflated?

"For me, I'm excited to run it back, more educated. Experience gained, lessons learned, going to get in there and handle business."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr was mobbed by fans while signing an egg carton following his victory over Benn

Benn open to future Garcia fight

Regardless of the result against Eubank Jr, Benn is likely to return to competing at a lower weight in future, having come up multiple divisions to meet his compatriot.

Among the opponents who have been touted for him is former interim lightweight world champion Ryan Garcia.

Asked about the prospect of that fight, Benn said: "I'll fight any man, you know what I mean? If it makes money, it makes sense.

"Ultimately, I want the world title. For me, that's the main goal, is to get that WBC world title.

"But if there's a silly offer over, you can't really turn it down, can you?"