Frazer Clarke ordered to fight Jeamie TKV for vacant British heavyweight championship
The British Boxing Board of Control have ordered Frazer Clarke to fight Jeamie TKV for the vacant British heavyweight title; Clarke is attempting to win the British belt at the third attempt; TKV has received another shot at Lonsdale title after controversial loss to David Adeleye
Thursday 17 July 2025 19:44, UK
Frazer Clarke has been ordered to fight Jeamie TKV for the British heavyweight title.
David Allen had been holding talks for a fight against TKV but the British Boxing Board of Control have now sanctioned a bout between Clarke and TKV for the vacant Lonsdale belt.
Clarke will be aiming to win the British title at the third attempt after battling to a draw with Fabio Wardley and then losing the rematch by knockout.
- Chris Eubank Jr fined after sauna controversy
- Wardley: It wouldn't surprise me if Fury retired again next week
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
David Adeleye had previously claimed the title following a controversial stoppage win over TKV in April.
An immediate rematch was ordered after TKV was floored and then stopped after referee Ron Kearney had called 'break' but Adeleye has now opted to vacate the belt and fight Filip Hrgovic in August.
TKV will instead face Clarke, who returned from the Wardley loss with an explosive first round stoppage of Ebenezer Tetteh in April.
Allen, who retired after six rounds of his 2023 bout with Frazer Clarke but dominated Johnny Fisher in their recent rematch, could now switch his attention to a fight against Joseph Parker after being targeted as a potential opponent for the former WBO world champion.