Frazer Clarke ordered to fight Jeamie TKV for vacant British heavyweight championship

Frazer Clarke has been ordered to fight Jeamie TKV for the British heavyweight title.

David Allen had been holding talks for a fight against TKV but the British Boxing Board of Control have now sanctioned a bout between Clarke and TKV for the vacant Lonsdale belt.

Clarke will be aiming to win the British title at the third attempt after battling to a draw with Fabio Wardley and then losing the rematch by knockout.

Image: David Allen had been in talks for a fight against Jeamie TKV

David Adeleye had previously claimed the title following a controversial stoppage win over TKV in April.

An immediate rematch was ordered after TKV was floored and then stopped after referee Ron Kearney had called 'break' but Adeleye has now opted to vacate the belt and fight Filip Hrgovic in August.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Frazer Clarke had welcomed a fight against the David Adeleye vs Jeamie TKV winner

TKV will instead face Clarke, who returned from the Wardley loss with an explosive first round stoppage of Ebenezer Tetteh in April.

Allen, who retired after six rounds of his 2023 bout with Frazer Clarke but dominated Johnny Fisher in their recent rematch, could now switch his attention to a fight against Joseph Parker after being targeted as a potential opponent for the former WBO world champion.