Chris Eubank Jr fined for misuse of social media after sauna controversy before Conor Benn fight

Chris Eubank Jr has been fined £10,000 for misuse of social media by the British Boxing Board of Control.

Eubank must pay the fine before the Board will license him for his next fight, the rematch with Conor Benn announced for September 20.

The Board's Southern Area Council held a hearing for Eubank Jr last week to look into his weight-making for his April bout with Benn at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Eubank Jr appeared to have violated the Board's rules when he posted footage on social media that suggested he was using a sauna to make weight.

Before boxing Benn Eubank had to make 160lbs at the official weigh-in, as well as being contracted to be no more than 10lbs higher than that limit on the morning of the fight.

Although Eubank met the fight day rehydration clause, he missed weight the day before when he scaled 160.05lbs.

But it's the alleged use of a sauna to make weight for a fight that is against the Board's rules.

However, from evidence provided by Eubank and his team, the Board inquiry ruled that he was not guilty of using a sauna on the day of the weigh-in, though considered him guilty of improper use of social media.

The Board's Southern Area Council stated: "Mr. Eubank Jnr. was found to be in breach of Regulation 25 for misuse of social media.

"The Southern Area Council fined Mr. Eubank Jnr. the sum of £10,000.

"Mr. Eubank Jnr. was confirmed as arriving late for the official weigh-in ceremony for the contest in question and received a severe reprimand placed on his file from the Southern Area Council."

Despite winning the Benn fight, Eubank was hospitalised afterwards and revealed that primarily he had needed to be treated to recover from dehydration so the weight limit for his next fight will remain a matter of close scrutiny.

It's not the first fine levied on Eubank by the Board. He was handed a £100,000 penalty for slapping Benn with an egg in the build-up to their first fight.