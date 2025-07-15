Ellie Scotney targets legacy fights and becoming undisputed champion as she sets goals after three-belt unification win
Catford’s Ellie Scotney beat Yamileth Mercado at Madison Square Garden to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight belts on the Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano undercard; she expects to box Mexico's Mayelli Flores Rosquero for the undisputed title in November in the USA
Tuesday 15 July 2025 18:10, UK
Ellie Scotney is ready to advance to the highest levels of boxing.
Last weekend, at Madison Square Garden, she outclassed Yamileth Mercado to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight world titles on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's trilogy fight.
Before the end of the year the fighter from Catford intends to become the undisputed champion and then move up to featherweight afterwards. In fact she hopes she can meet promotional stablemate Serrano at 126lbs.
"She's the top dog," Scotney told Sky Sports. "Amanda, what she's carried for women's boxing, it's obviously on her terms now who she fights whether she does or not. Of course that's a fight I'd love. She's a legend.
"To be among those names and build that legacy, those are people that you need."
Serrano had moved up to 136lbs to fight Katie Taylor for the Irish star's undisputed super-lightweight championship. But the Puerto Rican is naturally smaller and holds the WBO and WBA belts at featherweight. If she is to fight on, she's likely to move back down.
But before pursuing that, Scotney has set herself up for the undisputed super-bantamweight bout first.
Her only remaining rival champion is WBA belt-holder Mayelli Flores Rosquero. They crossed paths after Scotney's latest victory.
"She ran up to me and said: 'Can I have a photo?'" a bemused Scotney recalled. But with the selfie done, it will be all hostilities now until after they've boxed. "I feel like it will be made next for sure.
"I do believe we'll be looking at November. I'll be able to get Christmas dinner this year.
"Enjoy Christmas, I'll be up at feather, and above!"
She expects that next fight to take place in America and plans to continue building her momentum.
"I got to announce myself on the biggest of stages with the most eyeballs, on the event where two legends boxed each other for the last time," Scotney said.
"I didn't actually realise until I was watching Katie and Amanda that I was at Madison Square Garden - it was like it was a ring in the gym to me. I've never been that switched on before. I guess it was a flow state where I didn't see anything else but my opponent.
"To do it on the biggest stages, where the stakes are the highest and the pressure's at its highest, I couldn't have asked for a better time to announce myself."