Ellie Scotney targets legacy fights and becoming undisputed champion as she sets goals after three-belt unification win

Ellie Scotney is ready to advance to the highest levels of boxing.

Last weekend, at Madison Square Garden, she outclassed Yamileth Mercado to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF super-bantamweight world titles on the undercard of Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano's trilogy fight.

Before the end of the year the fighter from Catford intends to become the undisputed champion and then move up to featherweight afterwards. In fact she hopes she can meet promotional stablemate Serrano at 126lbs.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"She's the top dog," Scotney told Sky Sports. "Amanda, what she's carried for women's boxing, it's obviously on her terms now who she fights whether she does or not. Of course that's a fight I'd love. She's a legend.

"To be among those names and build that legacy, those are people that you need."

Serrano had moved up to 136lbs to fight Katie Taylor for the Irish star's undisputed super-lightweight championship. But the Puerto Rican is naturally smaller and holds the WBO and WBA belts at featherweight. If she is to fight on, she's likely to move back down.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the highlights between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano. Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 is now available to watch globally on Netflix

But before pursuing that, Scotney has set herself up for the undisputed super-bantamweight bout first.

Her only remaining rival champion is WBA belt-holder Mayelli Flores Rosquero. They crossed paths after Scotney's latest victory.

"She ran up to me and said: 'Can I have a photo?'" a bemused Scotney recalled. But with the selfie done, it will be all hostilities now until after they've boxed. "I feel like it will be made next for sure.

"I do believe we'll be looking at November. I'll be able to get Christmas dinner this year.

"Enjoy Christmas, I'll be up at feather, and above!"

Image: Scotney won her first world title against Cherneka Johnson

She expects that next fight to take place in America and plans to continue building her momentum.

"I got to announce myself on the biggest of stages with the most eyeballs, on the event where two legends boxed each other for the last time," Scotney said.

"I didn't actually realise until I was watching Katie and Amanda that I was at Madison Square Garden - it was like it was a ring in the gym to me. I've never been that switched on before. I guess it was a flow state where I didn't see anything else but my opponent.

"To do it on the biggest stages, where the stakes are the highest and the pressure's at its highest, I couldn't have asked for a better time to announce myself."