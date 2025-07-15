Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn 2: Eddie Hearn to negotiate alternative fights for Benn if Eubank Jr rematch not signed

Conor Benn and promoter Eddie Hearn say they are ready to negotiate alternative fights if a rematch with Chris Eubank Jr is not fully signed this week.

Eubank Jr delivered a grandstand finish to beat Benn by unanimous decision in their first fight at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in April.

Eubank took a unanimous decision, all three judges scoring 116-112 in his favour, after a tremendous 12-round, back-and-forth clash.

One proposed date for the rematch is September 20, which is just over two months away. Both camps ideally need eight weeks' preparation.

Benn's preference is the Eubank rematch but has several other intriguing options at 147lbs - including a handshake with Shakur Stevenson from being on a chat show in New York.

Of any potential rematch, the British Boxing Board of Control has said they have no issue with the fight taking place at 160lbs.

Eubank Jr appeared to struggle severely making middleweight ahead of the first fight with Benn in April. He revealed, too, that after the fight he was hospitalised due to dehydration.

Eubank Jr did come in fractionally over the weight limit the day before the first bout with Benn and then stirred controversy when he posted footage on social media that appeared to show him using a sauna.

The British Boxing Board of Control held a hearing on the matter and fined Eubank Jr £10,000 for "misuse of social media".