Oleksandr Usyk not fighting Joseph Parker next would be an outrage, says promoter David Higgins

Oleksandr Usyk cannot call himself the greatest heavyweight boxer of his era until he fights and beats Joseph Parker, insists the Kiwi's promoter David Higgins.

Usyk became a three-time undisputed champion of the world and two-time undisputed heavyweight champion on Saturday as he knocked out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round to reign supreme at Wembley.

During the build-up to the event Usyk had suggested he likely had two more fights left in his career. If the first was Dubois, who will be the second?

Speaking in the ring afterwards, the Ukrainian floated Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, both of whom he has beaten twice, as well as Derek Chisora and Parker as potential next opponents.

"The whole world wants to see Parker fight for a world title," Parker's promoter Higgins told Sky Sports.

"He's been in the queue for a long time. He's a frontrunner. He's mandatory with the WBO. It's great to hear Frank Warren saying Parker next. It's great to hear experts like Lennox Lewis saying Parker next.

"I think it would be an outrage if he didn't get the shot. It's not really fair."

Image: Daniel Dubois falls to the canvas after being knocked down by Oleksandr Usyk at Wembley

The 38-year-old Usyk delivered another masterclass on British soil to quash the dreams of his younger rival, who had been seeking revenge for his first knockout loss to the former Olympic champion back in August 2023.

Dubois had been due to defend his IFB belt against Parker earlier this year before pulling out during fight week due to illness.

Parker subsequently knocked out late replacement Martin Bakole to follow up wins over Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in keeping him on course for another world title shot.

"He's the No 1 contender, the mandatory for the WBO and the WBO have ordered the winner to fight Joseph, that's my understanding," Higgins continued.

"In Joseph Parker, you've now got a veteran who's fought names like Joshua, he's beaten guys like Andy Ruiz, Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang, Bakole recently. He's beaten them all.

"And so, if Oleksandr Usyk is going to truly claim to be the greatest heavyweight of this era, he's got to beat Joseph Parker as well. And he hasn't fought him yet.

"I think it would be silly to go fight guys he's already beaten. When Parker's sitting there at number one contender."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Joseph Parker's spectacular knockout victory against Martin Bakole.

Fury recently voiced his intent to face Usyk in a trilogy fight in 2026 after suffering back-to-back defeats to the unbeaten champion in 2024.

But a lengthy queue to challenge Usyk has formed, at the front of which seemingly lies the in-form Parker.

"Joseph is ready," said Higgins. "He's boxing to win the world title, the unified world title, those are his goals.

"He's already beaten a lot of top guys, but he'd relish and jump at an opportunity to fight for that title. So, if it was offered up at the end of the year, great. If it was next year, I'm sure he'd look at it, he'd jump at it.

"He's gone in the ring with formidable, feared opponents as the underdog, guys that other people are scared to fight. Joseph is just getting better and better every fight.

"He's not over-awed at all. He'd back himself to beat Oleksandr."