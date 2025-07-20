Tyson Fury says undisputed heavyweight king Oleksandr Usyk knows only he can beat him

Tyson Fury says Oleksandr Usyk "knows" he is the only man who can end the Ukrainian's reign as undisputed heavyweight champion.

Usyk added the IBF belt back to his WBC, WBA and WBO belts with a devastating fifth-round stoppage of Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium on Saturday night.

Fury has suffered two points defeats to Usyk, which are still being angrily questioned by the British star, who remains certain that he can topple the unbeaten 38-year-old.

In an expletive-laden post on Instagram, Fury said: "Massie shoutout to Oleksandr Usyk. He did a fantastic performance over Daniel Dubois, a good, young, game lad who came for a good tear up.

"Congratulations to both men, but Usyk knows there is only one man who can beat him. I've done it twice before and the world knows it."

Fury retired from the sport following December's rematch defeat to Usyk, but boxing kingpin Turki Alalshikh has revealed the 36-year-old had told him of his intention to fight next year.

Fury - who has recently posted footage of himself back in the gym with trainer SugarHill Steward - recorded his social media post while out running instead of attending the Usyk and Dubois' undisputed bout in London.

"I'm not ******* at some boxing match, I'm out on the road running," Fury added. "I came home. I done my job and I got myself back.

"I'm the man. I'm the Spartan. No matter what anyone wants to say, I won those fights, guaranteed, 100 per cent."

Oleksandr Usyk revealed a hilarious nickname for his knockout punch after his dominant victory over Daniel Dubois at Wembley.

Dubois joined Fury and Anthony Joshua in becoming the third British fighter to lose twice to the 6ft 3in southpaw Usyk.

After victory at Wembley, a jovial Usyk hinted at another showdown with Fury or Joshua during his post-fight interview.

"Next? I don't know. I want to rest. Yeah, Derek [Chisora] here? I don't know," Usyk reflected before his next answer sparked enormous cheers.

"Maybe Tyson Fury?

"Three options, Derek Chisora and Anthony Joshua. Maybe Joseph Parker. Listen, I cannot say because I want to go back home."