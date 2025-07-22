Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed championship reign - who can actually defeat the brilliant Ukrainian master?

Oleksandr Usyk is the best heavyweight of this era. He’s not only a two-time undisputed world champion in the division, he’s undefeated and he’s beaten his leading rivals, twice over.

He holds two wins over Tyson Fury, two wins over Anthony Joshua and now two wins over Daniel Dubois, as well as holding the IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight world titles.

Fury though has made it clear that he wants to end his retirement and is in the running to meet Usyk for a third time.

The former champion is no stranger to trilogies, he's fought Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora three times for instance.

Fury is also adamant that he is the only man capable of beating Usyk. Is he right?

Could Fury be next?

Both of Fury's fights with Usyk were points decisions. Despite the Briton's protestations, the first was actually tighter than the second, with Fury initially boxing well before being rocked and then edged out on a split decision.

Usyk won the second fight more clearly on the cards 116-112 for all three judges. Few neutral observers took issue with that result but Fury can still make a good case that he has the tools to defeat Uysk.

Where Usyk is a small heavyweight, Fury is a huge six foot nine inches tall. Brute force, as we've seen, isn't enough to beat the Ukrianian but Fury can box cleverly, move well and use his tremendous reach.

Usyk emerged the victor on both occasions, but the 24 rounds they shared were still punishing for him.

When it comes to getting the fight next, Fury might also have a case. He could be the most lucrative option for the Ukrainian. No one in boxing can sell a fight quite as well as Fury in full flow.

Does Parker deserve Usyk fight now?

Parker has been forced to be patient. He is the mandatory challenger for the WBO title and that mandatory title defence is due next. If Usyk wants to remain undisputed he will have to box the New Zealander next. If he doesn't, he'd have to vacate the WBO belt.

Parker is also in good form, racking up wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole.

He has put his defeat to Joe Joyce behind him and has never boxed Usyk before. It's a fight that would have intrigue and one that Parker and his team are pushing for.

"The WBO have actually said that the winner of the fight on Saturday, which is Usyk, that's his mandatory, that's the next mandatory due out of the four belts and it has to take place by the end of the year," promoter Frank Warren said. "Unless he vacates the belt. If he decides to vacate it then [Parker] will have to fight the No 1.

"The No 1 is Moses Itauma," Warren added. "The heavyweight division's on fire at the moment."

Joshua in the mix?

Joshua was one of the names Usyk himself suggested for a next fight. That's a surprise given that Joshua was blasted out by Daniel Dubois the last time he boxed. But Joshua's second fight with Usyk was a better performance than many gave him credit for at the time. He managed to exert pressure on Usyk until the Ukrainian raised his level with stunning style in the final rounds.

Joshua has no claim for a mandatory title shot, but he would relish the chance to try to become a three-time world heavyweight champion and, like Fury, is still one of the biggest names in the sport. Any fight featuring AJ is a big event.

Is Itauma ready?

The young heavyweight is more than a prospect now. His recent electric performances have confirmed him as a contender who is closer to a world title fight than you'd think for a 20-year-old.

His next opponent will be Dillian Whyte, they fight in Riyadh on August 16. If Itauma serves up another big win, the clamour to move him on to a higher level will grow even louder.

As brilliant as Itauma potentially is, and despite the interest a fight with Usyk would surely generate, it is too soon to rush him into a 12-round fight with one of the best ever to do it.

A rising cruiserweight?

None of the big heavyweights have managed to beat Usyk, so maybe it's time to look elsewhere. Usyk has conquered the heavyweight division with speed of hand, foot and mind. Emulating Usyk's route from cruiser to heavy, maybe the best fighter in the 200lb weight class would be the best opponent for Usyk.

Jai Opetaia, the IBF cruiserweight champion, is a fast, strong and capable fighter, who's made no secret of his eventual desire to face Usyk.

But that bout would be at it's most marketable if it was the undisputed cruiserweight versus the undisputed heavyweight king. It's unlikely Opetaia has enough time to pick up the other belts in his division before Usyk retires, especially as unified WBA and WBO titlist Gilberto Ramirez, whom Opetaia is by no means guaranteed to beat, is recovering from shoulder surgery.

So how does he lose?

Usyk has the experience, the mindset, the skillset and the X factor of brilliance to dominate the sport. He's shown no sign of slipping yet. But he is 38 years old. He can't fight forever.

Top trainer David Coldwell, who's faced Usyk from Tony Bellew's corner, has a simple answer as to what beats Usyk. "Father Time," he said. "That's it."