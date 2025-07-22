Daniel Dubois' pre-fight 'party' contrasts with Oleksandr Usyk's precision: 'They promised chaos, we brought order'

Daniel Dubois threatened Oleksandr Usyk with “chaos” ahead of their title fight but now questions surround the Briton’s own pre-fight preparation.

Dubois arrived late at the stadium for his undisputed heavyweight championship fight with Usyk and it's been suggested that a party hosted by his father delayed and disrupted him ahead of the contest.

Trainer Don Charles acknowledged that Dubois didn't know people at the event but described it as a "gathering" rather than a party and pointed out that a similar event energised Dubois before his great victory over Anthony Joshua last year.

"It may appear madness to a lot of people but it's the same method that got us victory," Charles told talkSPORT, understanding why "Stan Dubois [Daniel's father], with his extraordinary methods, would try and replicate it. That's my take on it".

Dubois did only arrive at the stadium 90 minutes before he was due to make his ringwalk and some time after Usyk.

His team has also been criticised for apparent confusion during the bout, with Dubois' father speaking from the ring apron while the trainer was in the corner.

"That is a 'mess' - to use their word - that got us victory against [Jarrell] 'Baby' Miller, against [Filip] Hrgovic, against Anthony Joshua. I don't remember anybody bringing that up. It's the same 'chaotic' corner, you heard the word being used, but it worked for us," Charles said.

There remains a stark contrast with Usyk's measured and scientific approach.

Serge Lapin, the CEO of Usyk's promotional team Ready to Fight, told Sky Sports: "Oleksandr had a plan for the fight - and he executed it. What happened in the ring was a natural result of the champion's hard work, dedication and discipline, and a smart, data-driven approach to preparation. While the opposing team promised to bring chaos into the ring, we focused on bringing order.

"Today, the Ready To Fight analytics team includes 10 experts. They analyse a fighter's statistics and how they evolve over time, his style, and how it adapts depending on the opponent and situation in the ring. Many additional variables are also considered - allowing the team to develop not just one or two, but several contingency plans for the fight.

"Our scientific group, for its part, monitors medical indicators, physical and cognitive condition, fatigue and recovery patterns, and the performance of each key muscle group. Training is then programmed according to their recommendations.

"From there, it's up to the champion to deliver."

"I've never seen that before"

Chantelle Cameron knows what it takes to win undisputed championships - she's previously held all the titles at super-lightweight. She was stunned to hear about Dubois' fight day timetable.

"I don't speak to anyone on fight day. I ring my family, I ring my dad, I ring my mum, have a little chat with my family. But my friends or anyone, if they want to meet me, I say no. I spend time with my team and go for a walk and do as little socialising as possible. I don't want my social battery to be drained," she told Sky Sports.

"I was quite shocked. I thought I could never do that. Everyone's different in how they prepare. Me personally, I don't want to see anyone or talk to anyone.

"Maybe it works for Daniel, it definitely wouldn't work for me. I've never seen that before."