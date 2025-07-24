Oleksandr Usyk vs Joseph Parker: Mandatory heavyweight title boxing fight ordered by WBO

Oleksandr Usyk has been ordered to fight Joseph Parker next in a mandatory defence of the WBO heavyweight title.

Usyk was crowned as the undisputed champion after a fifth-round knockout win over Daniel Dubois on Saturday July 19 and the WBO have moved fast to enforce a title fight, with both parties given 30 days to agree terms or the bout will go to a purse bid.

Trilogy fights against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua had been mentioned for Usyk, but he will now have to face Parker next, or must vacate the WBO belt.

"The WBO have actually said that the winner of the fight on Saturday, which was Usyk - that's his mandatory. That's the next mandatory due out of the four belts and it has to take place by the end of the year," promoter Frank Warren said.

"Unless he vacates the belt. If he decides to vacate it, then [Parker] will have to fight the No 1."

Fellow promoter David Higgins claimed after the fight that Usyk cannot call himself the greatest heavyweight boxer of his era until he fights and beats Parker.

"The whole world wants to see Parker fight for a world title," Parker told Sky Sports.

"He's been in the queue for a long time. He's a frontrunner. He's mandatory with the WBO. It's great to hear Frank Warren saying Parker next. It's great to hear experts like Lennox Lewis saying Parker next.

"I think it would be an outrage if he didn't get the shot. It's not really fair."

Parker has been forced to be patient. He is the mandatory challenger for the WBO title and that mandatory title defence is due next. If Usyk wants to remain undisputed he will have to box the New Zealander next. If he doesn't, he'd have to vacate the WBO belt.

Image: Joseph Parker celebrates after defeating Martin Bakole in the WBO Interim World Heavyweight fight in Saudi Arabia in February 2025

Parker is also in good form, racking up wins over Deontay Wilder, Zhilei Zhang and Martin Bakole.

He has put his defeat to Joe Joyce behind him and has never boxed Usyk before. It's a fight that would have intrigue and one that Parker and his team are pushing for.