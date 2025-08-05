Katie Taylor could be challenged by Samantha Worthington who is pushing for mandatory WBA title fight

American contender Samantha Worthington is pushing to secure a mandatory title shot at Katie Taylor's WBA super-lightweight title.

Worthington defeated Victoire Piteau by majority decision to claim the WBA interim super-lightweight title in Detroit last month, extending her unbeaten record to 12 victories, including seven stoppages.

The 29-year-old, who is jointly promoted by US star Claressa Shields and Dmitriy Salita, is hoping to be installed as the new WBA challenger for undisputed champion Taylor.

Asked about a WBA title shot, Salita told Sky Sports: "Absolutely. Samantha Worthington was a standout on Team USA alongside Claressa Shields, and today she's not only promoted by Claressa, but also guided by her inside the gym.

"Claressa isn't just making history in the ring, she's championing the next generation of women's boxing outside of it.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Samantha is one of the top super-lightweights in the world. Her recent performances, especially under the guidance of Claressa's team and renowned trainer John David Jackson, show tremendous growth.

"She's proven herself on the big stage - both as an amateur and a pro - and her progression in the last two fights has been nothing short of remarkable."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Taylor retained all of her world titles following another thrilling points win over Amanda Serrano in their undisputed world title clash last month in New York.

Shields and Taylor are two of the elite champions in women's boxing and Salita believes a fight against Worthington would have an intriguing subplot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eddie Hearn reflects on Katie Taylor's dominant victory over Amanda Serrano and whether or not he thinks she'll fight again

"This is the fight to make at 140lbs," said Salita. "Just like when Claressa travelled overseas and beat Savannah Marshall in her backyard, Samantha is ready to go across the pond and bring the world titles home.

"Claressa and Katie Taylor are friends with deep mutual respect, and there's ongoing conversation on both sides of the Atlantic about who truly is the greatest female fighter in the world.

"A Taylor vs Worthington bout, with Claressa in Samantha's corner, would be a historic moment not just for women's boxing, but for the sport as a whole."

Britain's Chantelle Cameron is also pursuing a trilogy fight against Taylor after she defended her WBC interim super-lightweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Camara.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chantelle Cameron addresses Katie Taylor's 'disrespectful' comments following her fight against Amanda Serrano and says she's ready to complete the trilogy

Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports that he believes the Irish legend could be considering retirement, although a homecoming bout might tempt her to fight on.

"She definitely won't fight this year, I don't think, and of course, the elephant in the room is [boxing at] Croke Park," said Hearn.

"I think that carrot would be very difficult for Katie not to bite. I think that would be the only thing that she hasn't really achieved. She's had huge Irish homecomings but never Croke Park obviously.

"I don't know if she'll fight again. She's 39, she's done it all, she's beaten everyone she's ever faced and, for me, forever will go down as the greatest female fighter of all-time."