Katie Taylor could be challenged by Samantha Worthington who is pushing for mandatory WBA title fight
Samantha Worthington could become mandatory challenger for Katie Taylor's WBA super-lightweight title; the Irish star holds all the world titles at 140lbs after she defeated Amanda Serrano by majority decision last month; Worthington is mentored by Claressa Shields
Wednesday 6 August 2025 08:24, UK
American contender Samantha Worthington is pushing to secure a mandatory title shot at Katie Taylor's WBA super-lightweight title.
Worthington defeated Victoire Piteau by majority decision to claim the WBA interim super-lightweight title in Detroit last month, extending her unbeaten record to 12 victories, including seven stoppages.
The 29-year-old, who is jointly promoted by US star Claressa Shields and Dmitriy Salita, is hoping to be installed as the new WBA challenger for undisputed champion Taylor.
- Tyson Fury: I'll never return to boxing
- Jake Paul's promotional team 'excited' by Harper vs Dubois
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
- Choose the Sky Sports push notifications you want!
Asked about a WBA title shot, Salita told Sky Sports: "Absolutely. Samantha Worthington was a standout on Team USA alongside Claressa Shields, and today she's not only promoted by Claressa, but also guided by her inside the gym.
"Claressa isn't just making history in the ring, she's championing the next generation of women's boxing outside of it.
"Samantha is one of the top super-lightweights in the world. Her recent performances, especially under the guidance of Claressa's team and renowned trainer John David Jackson, show tremendous growth.
"She's proven herself on the big stage - both as an amateur and a pro - and her progression in the last two fights has been nothing short of remarkable."
Taylor retained all of her world titles following another thrilling points win over Amanda Serrano in their undisputed world title clash last month in New York.
Shields and Taylor are two of the elite champions in women's boxing and Salita believes a fight against Worthington would have an intriguing subplot.
"This is the fight to make at 140lbs," said Salita. "Just like when Claressa travelled overseas and beat Savannah Marshall in her backyard, Samantha is ready to go across the pond and bring the world titles home.
"Claressa and Katie Taylor are friends with deep mutual respect, and there's ongoing conversation on both sides of the Atlantic about who truly is the greatest female fighter in the world.
"A Taylor vs Worthington bout, with Claressa in Samantha's corner, would be a historic moment not just for women's boxing, but for the sport as a whole."
Britain's Chantelle Cameron is also pursuing a trilogy fight against Taylor after she defended her WBC interim super-lightweight belt with a unanimous decision victory over Jessica Camara.
Taylor's promoter Eddie Hearn recently told Sky Sports that he believes the Irish legend could be considering retirement, although a homecoming bout might tempt her to fight on.
"She definitely won't fight this year, I don't think, and of course, the elephant in the room is [boxing at] Croke Park," said Hearn.
"I think that carrot would be very difficult for Katie not to bite. I think that would be the only thing that she hasn't really achieved. She's had huge Irish homecomings but never Croke Park obviously.
"I don't know if she'll fight again. She's 39, she's done it all, she's beaten everyone she's ever faced and, for me, forever will go down as the greatest female fighter of all-time."