Eddie Hearn confident Conor Benn will claim Chris Eubank Jr revenge win: 'He took a piece of his soul'

Eddie Hearn is confident that Conor Benn will claim revenge over bitter rival Chris Eubank Jr when they meet again in November, insisting his fighter "took a piece of Eubank's soul" in their epic first fight.

The men had been due to go head-to-head for a second time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on September 20 but, with Eubank Jr claiming he would not be ready for that date, the bout has now been scheduled for November 15.

Eubank Jr won a ferocious first meeting in April, fought at the 160lb middleweight limit, on a unanimous points decision with all three judges scoring the contest 116-112.

The fight captured the imagination of boxing fans after rekindling memories of the fierce rivalry between their fathers three decades earlier.

Chis Eubank Sr, who had seemingly been estranged from his son for some time, made a surprise appearance before the bout and the pair shared an emotional moment.

Eubank Sr later said his son had "upheld the family name" after inflicting the first defeat of Benn's professional career.

Hearn told Sky Sports News: "Everything will be the same [as the first fight]. We had plans for September 20 but Eubank wasn't ready for that fight. Ongoing negotiations with him have confirmed his participation for November 20, back at Spurs.

"These two are ready to go at it again and we believe our man Conor Benn will be victorious this time. I think he took a piece of Eubank's soul that night. It was a night when both of them had to go to the trenches. It was an incredible event and this time won't be different.

"I'm gunning for our man Conor Benn to stop Chris Eubank inside the distance.

"Eubank is in his mid-30s and I think towards the end of his career and that night he was incredible. He dug really deep. He walked through the trenches to go to war with Conor Benn and he will be called upon to do the same thing on November 15.

"This is not a fight Conor Benn will go into with a different game plan. Conor Benn will be looking to start at Round 13. He will demand a war from the opening bell and I believe will break the opponent down and beat him.

"The reality is Conor Benn wants revenge. He's not thinking about a payday. He lost the first fight, that was his first defeat. He believes he can beat him second time around and that's what he's gunning for."