Daniel Dubois 'upset' by Oleksandr Usyk loss and 'needed a change' from trainer Don Charles, says manager Sam Jones

Daniel Dubois was "upset" with his performance in the knockout loss to Oleksandr Usyk and felt he "needed a change" from trainer Don Charles, according to manager Sam Jones.

Dubois confirmed the split on Monday, ending an 18-month partnership that saw the 27-year-old rise to heavyweight world champion and come within reach of undisputed glory before falling to Usyk at Wembley.

"I can confirm I've parted ways with Don Charles," Dubois said in a statement. "I have immense gratitude to Don for the time and effort he's put into me over the last 18 months, and I wish him nothing but success going forward."

Now under new management, Dubois faces a familiar rebuilding task. It's a path he's walked before, bouncing back from his shock defeat to Joe Joyce in 2020 and his first loss to Usyk two years ago.

Jones stressed the decision was driven by Dubois' hunger to return to the top, not a reflection on Charles' work.

"I've been around Daniel for just over a week," Jones told Sky Sports. "He's decided he needs a fresh team - a new voice, a new plan. But that's not to diminish anything Don Charles has done. He's done a fantastic job.

"They shared some incredible nights. The AJ fight at Wembley was iconic, and Don played a massive role in that. But this is life - Daniel felt he needed a change, and that's what's happened."

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Jones is overseeing the comeback, with one clear goal: to make Dubois a two-time heavyweight champion of the world.

"Daniel just wants to win boxing matches," Jones added. "He's a fighter through and through.

"He was upset with his performance against Usyk, he thought he could do a lot better. But there's no shame in losing to the greatest heavyweight of this era. He's undoubtedly the best of this generation.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at the highlights from Oleksandr Usyk's spectacular knockout victory against Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium

"Daniel's lost to him a couple of times. He lost to Joe Joyce when he was very young. There's no shame in that. He's a former world champion, and now the sole focus is becoming a two-time heavyweight champion of the world."

Jones revealed he has a meeting scheduled with promoter Frank Warren next week, with a potential December return to the ring for Dubois on the table.

As for Dubois' next opponent, Jones said all options are open - including a rematch with Anthony Joshua - and predicted a future clash with rising heavyweight prospect Moses Itauma is inevitable.

Image: Usyk lands punishing shots on Dubois before his knockout victory at Wembley

"100 per cent. That fight [with Itauma] is going to happen," Jones said. "Daniel's 27. Moses looks like a phenomenal talent at 20. These boys are going to be the future.

"You've got Fabio Wardley riding a wave right now. We're entering a new era. Young Leo Atang was in the Sky Sports studios recently - he'll be in the mix soon too. These are the heavyweights who will shape British boxing going forward."

Jones also welcomed the idea of a second showdown with Joshua, adding: "The rematch with AJ is always there. I'm a big AJ fan - I've made no secret of that.

"He's a proud man, and I know he won't want to keep seeing that knockout by Daniel on his screen. I'm sure he'll want to right that wrong. And if he ever wants to, then let's get it on.

"It's all about what's best for Daniel now - WBO, IBF, WBC. He belongs at the top table in heavyweight boxing. He's an elite-level heavyweight. All those names you mentioned - Daniel will be back in the mix."

Toe2Toe podcast delivers knockout boxing interviews and big fight analysis each week - listen, download, subscribe