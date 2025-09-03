Imane Khelif: Olympic champion unable to compete in World Boxing Championship with appeal yet to be heard

Algerian Olympic boxing champion Imane Khelif will not have an appeal hearing heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in time for her to compete at the World Boxing Championships which begin in Liverpool on Thursday.

Khelif lodged an appeal with CAS on Monday to determine whether World Boxing are legally allowed to insist that, should she wish to compete in the female category at World Boxing events including the World Championships, Khelif would have to take an SRY gene test which can detect the presence of the Y or male characteristic chromosome.

Khelif's appeal wants to challenge World Boxing's rules, but CAS has told Sky Sports that the hearing will be scheduled on the agreement of the parties and this may take several weeks.

As of Wednesday morning, CAS has listed their upcoming hearings through to September 19 and no hearing involving CAS, Imane Khelif or the Algerian Boxing Federation is listed.

The World Boxing Championships begin in Liverpool on September 4 and conclude on September 14.

Khelif won Olympic women's welterweight gold in Paris last summer having been cleared to compete by the International Olympic Committee, despite the International Boxing Association having banned her from the previous year's World Championships for allegedly failing to meet gender eligibility criteria.

After her gold medal victory, Khelif said: "I am fully qualified to take part in this competition - I am a woman.

"I was born a woman, I've lived as a woman and I've competed as a woman. There's no doubt that there are enemies of success, and that gives my success a special taste because of these attacks."