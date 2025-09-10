Conor Benn tells Chris Eubank Jr: 'I'm going to iron you out second time round!'

Conor Benn has warned Chris Eubank Jr: “I’m going to iron you out second time round”.

Benn and Eubank Jr, the sons of legendary rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank, met in a tremendous 12-round contest in April.

Eubank Jr won a unanimous points decision in the first fight, but they will have their rematch on November 15, also at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The spectacular first fight saw Eubank Sr make a surprise appearance by his son's side, triggering an electric atmosphere for a special contest.

"It is the real life version of Creed," Benn told Sky Sports News. "I would have bet any money that Senior wasn't turning up. I would have thought it would be a hindrance to Junior with him turning up. But ultimately it was a sense of pride. It was homage to our dads, to our fathers for paving this way for us.

"It's the first time this has been done in the history of boxing, it's generational. I'm like my dad, he's like his dad and ultimately if any man was going to turn up the way he turned up, it wasn't going to be my dad. That was Senior's role."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Chris Eubank Jr says he wants to face the winner of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford once he's 'dispatched' Conor Benn a second time.

Benn, however, is now convinced that he can secure a revenge win in their rematch.

"He came on strong in the later rounds because I felt he thought he was losing the fight," Benn said. "It wasn't a robbery, the best man won the night and that was due to my lack of discipline.

"It's a matter of sticking to the tactics and the gameplan. Rather than me going in there and trying to inflict pain and damage, for me I should have just been more disciplined, more calculated and punches in bunches.

"I was so eager to get in there and do some damage, which you could say I done. But for me, it's all about winning this time round."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After the rematch between Chris Eubank vs Conor Been was announced, here's a look back at how the first bout ended.

He added: "I felt like I could have knocked him out, I felt like he was vulnerable. At any given moment I could have had him, but the moment never came because I never picked my shots. There was no shot selection. So it's just a matter of using that experienced gained.

"I'll always be a ferocious, dangerous fighter. I'll always be the fighter that puts it all on the line and takes risks. But it's calculated risks. It's going in there and fighting with my head, not my heart."