Conor Benn tells Chris Eubank Jr: 'I'm going to iron you out second time round!'
Conor Benn is determined to get revenge in his November rematch with Chris Eubank Jr; Their first fight was a thrilling 12-round clash that Eubank won by unanimous decision; But Benn explains the changes he must make to secure victory when they return to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium
Wednesday 10 September 2025 06:11, UK
Conor Benn has warned Chris Eubank Jr: “I’m going to iron you out second time round”.
Benn and Eubank Jr, the sons of legendary rivals Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank, met in a tremendous 12-round contest in April.
Eubank Jr won a unanimous points decision in the first fight, but they will have their rematch on November 15, also at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
- Cameron tells Taylor: Only Jake Paul can make Croke Park fight happen
- AJ targets early 2026 return before 'roll of the dice' Fury mega-fight
- Got Sky? Watch LIVE on your phone📱
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW 📺
The spectacular first fight saw Eubank Sr make a surprise appearance by his son's side, triggering an electric atmosphere for a special contest.
"It is the real life version of Creed," Benn told Sky Sports News. "I would have bet any money that Senior wasn't turning up. I would have thought it would be a hindrance to Junior with him turning up. But ultimately it was a sense of pride. It was homage to our dads, to our fathers for paving this way for us.
"It's the first time this has been done in the history of boxing, it's generational. I'm like my dad, he's like his dad and ultimately if any man was going to turn up the way he turned up, it wasn't going to be my dad. That was Senior's role."
Benn, however, is now convinced that he can secure a revenge win in their rematch.
"He came on strong in the later rounds because I felt he thought he was losing the fight," Benn said. "It wasn't a robbery, the best man won the night and that was due to my lack of discipline.
"It's a matter of sticking to the tactics and the gameplan. Rather than me going in there and trying to inflict pain and damage, for me I should have just been more disciplined, more calculated and punches in bunches.
"I was so eager to get in there and do some damage, which you could say I done. But for me, it's all about winning this time round."
He added: "I felt like I could have knocked him out, I felt like he was vulnerable. At any given moment I could have had him, but the moment never came because I never picked my shots. There was no shot selection. So it's just a matter of using that experienced gained.
"I'll always be a ferocious, dangerous fighter. I'll always be the fighter that puts it all on the line and takes risks. But it's calculated risks. It's going in there and fighting with my head, not my heart."