Terri Harper welcomes possible fight with MMA legend Holly Holm after signing with Jake Paul's promotional team

Terri Harper has welcomed a possible world title defence against MMA legend Holly Holm.

Britain's WBO lightweight champion is planning her next career move after signing for Jake Paul's promotional team 'MVP' and could be on a collision course with Holm, who has returned to boxing following a successful spell in the UFC.

Holm claimed a points win in June as she resumed a boxing career that has included 34 victories with two defeats and three draws.

Asked about a boxing bout with the former UFC bantamweight champion, Harper told Sky Sports: "Do you know what, the more I've been in boxing, you can never say never and someone can throw a name at you and you think, 'that's totally crazy' and then the next thing you know you're signing a contract to fight them.

"Holly Holm, she's a legend herself and someone I look up to, so just to be in the ring and share such a big occasion with these fighters, it would be amazing and a dream come true really for myself.

"Why not? She's under MVP and these fights are easier to make when we're under the same promoter. They want to promote the best fights they can for the fans. The 135lb division is stacked really with great talent, so there's plenty of options."

Image: Holm is also represented by Jake Paul's promotional team

A British rivalry with Caroline Dubois still needs to be settled by Harper, who intends to sharpen her skills before battling the WBC champion.

"It's a fight I want personally and I know Caroline wants the fight also," she said. "It will be a great fight for the boxing fans and it's got all the ingredients, the back and forth, and everything to make it a great fight.

"I'm hoping now with MVP behind me, we can really go on to push that fight and make it a big fight for everyone to watch.

"Hopefully I'll get my feet through the door with MVP. Obviously I've only had one fight this year, I want to be active, that's my plan.

"Maybe another fight to get me active and then come the new year we can push on for the big fight with Dubois."

Image: Harper is aiming to become an undisputed lightweight world champion

After claiming world titles in three divisions, the 28-year-old now wants to reign supreme in the 135lb weight class.

"For me in my career, I feel like I've ticked all the boxes and have done what I've wanted to do. Experienced what I wanted to experience," said Harper.

"Now I want to go on to fight the champions, go on to unify and become undisputed. That's a goal now. If you're a champion in this division, they are the fights I want."