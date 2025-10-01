Divine Omojor: From student boxer to national champion and Olympic hopeful | 'I try not to get hit too much!'

Computer science student by day, champion boxer by night, Divine Omojor is not a typical fighter.

It's a vanishingly rare feat in boxing to go from winning the university championships to the national Elite title in the same year, and Omojor did it all in 2025 at just 18 years of age.

Winning the National Amateur Championships, when just a teenager, does mark out a boxer of real potential.

Omojor had to win the university championships before his coach would even put him into the Elites.

"It was a big deal and I did feel the pressure. I know how good I am and I'm lucky to have people around me, a good team, that believe in me, and let me know how good I am," he told Sky Sports.

"It was a big deal and you could feel the pressure. But pressure makes diamonds!

"We had to be on the gameplan [for Callan Gilmore in the 86kg final]. He came for it," Omojor continued.

Image: Omojor is also studying computer science while pursuing a successful boxing career

"I had to get it right, I couldn't really switch off. Because he was coming as much as we were coming as well.

"It was good to be in that fight where the stakes are high and obviously in boxing there can only be one winner and I like to win, me and my team like to win. Obviously Callan, he really pushed me."

Omojor represented his country at Senior level for the first time when he won the Three Nations, a tournament that pits the amateur champions from England, Scotland and Wales against one another each year.

"It was a big moment. It was a real proud moment. Obviously I'd boxed for England the year before, the Youths, but I was beat. This time round I kind of wanted to make it right, in Cardiff the same place," he said. "In the finals I was against the Welshman [Joshua Mellor] and got the job done."

Omojor juggled it all while studying for a Computer Science degree at Northumbria University.

"I try not to get hit much!" he laughed. "My coach puts a lot of time in with me and he understands when I might have exams or I might need to lay off for a bit and get my head down. He's good with helping me have good time management."

There are easier activities to pursue than boxing, especially with good prospects in education. But Omojor explained: "Really and truly I just wanted to learn how to fight. Obviously went to the [Tyneside] gym, fell in love with the process and here we are.

"[The boxing club] is full of different types of lads, different backgrounds, different ages. It's a proper family, it's a good community. Everyone's welcome. That's what I love about it.

"You kind of get respect knowing how to fight," he added. "I wasn't too bad at it.

"I'm trying to do the best of both worlds."

Image: Omojor is Three Nations gold medallist and wants to make it onto the GB squad

Omojor will represent his club in an international competition, the King of the Ring tournament in Sweden later this month.

He harbours ambitions of breaking onto the GB squad and getting into contention for the next Olympic Games.

"The Olympics is massive," he said. "The goal is to obviously to go pro but that's still some time away. We're still young in the game. Try and get as much experience as we can in the amateurs and the path that I'm on right now, to GB, is the path forward really.

"You want to see every style. You want to come across every style, you want to know how to deal with this person, how to deal with that person," he explained. "Just to get that international experience not everyone can get. You'd kind of be a fool to turn it down.

"2028, that's my goal," he added. "If I can aim for that, strive for that, go for it.

"I am young but why not, why not go for it?

"It's not impossible, nothing's impossible."