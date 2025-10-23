Tyson Fury: I have no reason to go back into boxing ring - even £1bn wouldn't change my mind

Tyson Fury has claimed his most recent retirement from boxing will remain permanent this time, saying he has "no reason" to return even if offered £1bn.

The 37-year-old has been absent from the sport since a rematch defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024, announcing his retirement in January.

Despite that, the Gypsy King has called for a trilogy fight against Usyk and continues to be linked with a blockbuster British battle against Anthony Joshua, while promoter Frank Warren has said Fury intends to return to the sport in 2026.

Fury announced a previous retirement in April 2022 after beating Dillian Whyte but returned six months later to fight Derek Chisora in a trilogy bout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. However, speaking on Wednesday, Fury was adamant he was done with the sport this time,

"There's no actual reason for me to go back in the boxing ring," Fury told YouTube channel FurociTV. "I'm 37 years old, I've been punched for the last 25 years, what do I want to go back to boxing for?

"It used to be for the money, the titles, but now I've got more money than I can spend, I've got unlimited amounts of belts and titles, and does it make me any happier? No.

"Was the chase better than the victory? Yes. The climb was better than the mountain peak, to be fair. Always the case.

"I could go back to boxing at any given time, but I just don't want to.

"I've got no interest in that clamour or the limelight, or to go get punched again, I'm not interested, it doesn't do anything for me.

"You could offer me £1bn today, and it wouldn't move the needle, because I've gone past that point of caring about what other people think.

"Boxing doesn't take any prisoners, it only takes casualties. So for me to be sat here, all my faculties in order, won every belt, made loads of money, and not got a scratch on me, I've done really well there.

"But I don't want to tempt fate. I don't want to keep going back and back to the well because how many times can you keep doing it without getting brain damage or whatever else? Not being able to walk in a straight line, it'd all be pointless then."

Hughie Fury announces return

Tyson Fury's future in boxing remains uncertain, but cousin Hughie has confirmed that he will return against fellow Brit Michael Webster on a bill in Rotterdam, topped by unbeaten Dutchman Gradus Kraus, on November 29.

Hughie, who stopped Dan Garber in an April fight in London, is working towards a world heavyweight title shot next year after recovering from a broken hand.

Image: Hughie Fury is trained by his father Peter Fury and will return to the ring November 29

"I cannot wait to get back into the ring," said Hughie. "Looking to get the cobwebs off and get the momentum back and have a big 2026.

"The hand is all healed, everything is good, and I'm in the best shape of my life.

"I can't wait to get my career moving and big things ahead."