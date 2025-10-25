Derek Chisora wants Dillian Whyte trilogy fight next but 'paperwork has to be right'

Derek Chisora and Dillian Whyte are discussing a trilogy fight for later this year.

If the fight can be agreed it is expected to take place on December 13 at the Co-op Live in Manchester.

Both insist they want the fight, but Chisora said only "if the contract is right".

"But right now it's not," Chisora added. "I want the fight, but the paperwork has to be right.

"I guarantee you the fight's going to be amazing," he continued. "Dillian's got two over me. The fight will happen in December, 100 per cent, but it's going to be an explosive fight."

Whyte said, "I say let's go, whatever. I take any fight on regardless.

"I just want to fight. I love fighting."

Whyte holds two victories over Chisora but both have been exciting, all-action contests.

Whyte and Chisora's rivalry began in 2016. After Chisora notoriously launched a table at Whyte at their final press conference, the two fought to a thrilling split decision in Manchester.

They had a rematch at The O2 in 2018. Then Chisora was ahead on two of the judges' cards, only for Whyte to knock him out in the 10th round.

Both have had high-profile fights since then. Whyte challenged Tyson Fury for the WBC heavyweight world title at Wembley Stadium in 2022, and this summer was stopped by rising star Moses Itauma in their first round in Riyadh.

In recent years, Chisora has also fought Tyson Fury, for a third time. In addition he's boxed a roster of top level opponents, including Oleksandr Usyk and Joseph Parker twice.

Chisora has been victorious in his three most recent bouts, which have included wins over Joe Joyce and Otto Wallin.