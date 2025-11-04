Jake Paul cancels Gervonta Davis fight after lawsuit filed against champion
Jake Paul’s November 14 fight with Gervonta Davis has been cancelled amid domestic abuse allegations against Davis; Paul’s team plans to headline Netflix with new event before the end of 2025, with Anthony Joshua targeted next year
Tuesday 4 November 2025 08:12, UK
Jake Paul's fight with Gervonta Davis has been cancelled after a civil lawsuit was filed against the lightweight boxing champion.
'Tank' Davis was scheduled to fight the YouTuber on November 14 in Miami, but Paul's Most Valuable Promotions Company announced on X that the fight had been called off amid domestic abuse allegations.
Paul's promoters reaffirmed their commitment to securing a fight against a different opponent before the end of 2025.
"While we will not be moving forward with this event, our plan still remains for Jake Paul to headline an event on Netflix in 2025," an MVP statement read.
"Details regarding a new date, location, Jake's opponent, and additional bouts will be shared as soon as they are finalized."
The bout was originally scheduled to take place in Atlanta but was moved to Florida where it received sanctioning despite Paul's huge weight advantage.
Paul usually fights at cruiserweight, about 50 pounds above the 135-pound limit where Davis holds a belt.
Paul revealed to Sky Sports this week that talks are continuing for a potential fight with Anthony Joshua next year.
"100 per cent it can happen," Paul told Sky Sports. "Our teams are already talking and in the works to try and make it happen for next year."
That is the fight he is targeting next. "It would be fun to take on Anthony Joshua after this fight [against Gervonta Davis on November 14]," he said.
"Take a massive risk and a massive challenge and to go into a fight where no one thinks that I would even have the slightest chance of winning, that excites me."
Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, hasn't ruled out a fight with Paul either, originally telling Sky Sports: "I can't make that fight until you've fought Gervonta Davis in this exhibition.
"If you get chinned by Gervonta Davis, don't think you're fighting Anthony Joshua, it's ridiculous. We'd rather they didn't take that fight if we're going to make the [AJ] fight."
But with the Davis fight now canned, the door to an improbable match-up between the social media star and two-time heavyweight champion Joshua may just have been opened.