Daniel Dubois vs Frank Sanchez heading for purse bid as Cuban reiterates desire to earn shot at Oleksandr Usyk's title
The IBF has called a purse bid to decide terms for an IBF final eliminator fight between Daniel Dubois and Frank Sanchez; Dubois and Sanchez have not reached an agreement for a bout that will decide the IBF mandatory challenger for undisputed world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk
Thursday 6 November 2025 06:00, UK
Frank Sanchez remains determined to earn a world heavyweight title shot, despite being made to wait for a fight against Daniel Dubois.
The British contender had agreed to negotiate an IBF final eliminator against Sanchez last month, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for the IBF title which is held by undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.
But an agreement has not been finalised during the designated negotiation period and the IBF has called a purse bid to determine terms for the bout on November 13.
- Dillian Whyte expects Fabio Wardley to receive Oleksandr Usyk fight
- Kell Brook could be tempted to prolong his boxing comeback
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW
Sanchez's co-manager Mike Borao confirmed that the Cuban is still eager to face Dubois, although becoming the leading IBF challenger for Usyk is his top priority.
"Of course, Frank prefers to fight a top former world champion like Daniel Dubois to prove himself elite," Borao told Sky Sports.
"At this point, however, Frank is just anxious to fight for the number one position, whoever it may be."
Dubois had also been linked with a fight against Agit Kabayel, the WBC interim champion, but the Germany-based fighter has announced Damian Knyba as his next opponent.
Dubois' manager Sam Jones recently told Sky Sports that the British heavyweight wants to quickly force his way back into world title contention after his reign as IBF champion was ended by a stoppage loss to Usyk in their July rematch.
"We're open to any fight that gets Daniel closer to a world title," said Jones. "That's ultimately what Daniel wants to achieve.
"There will be no tune up fights for Daniel Dubois. Twenty-eight years old, he's coming off an undisputed title fight so there'll be no warm-up fights. It's straight back in."