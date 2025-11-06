Daniel Dubois vs Frank Sanchez heading for purse bid as Cuban reiterates desire to earn shot at Oleksandr Usyk's title

Frank Sanchez remains determined to earn a world heavyweight title shot, despite being made to wait for a fight against Daniel Dubois.

The British contender had agreed to negotiate an IBF final eliminator against Sanchez last month, with the winner becoming mandatory challenger for the IBF title which is held by undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk.

But an agreement has not been finalised during the designated negotiation period and the IBF has called a purse bid to determine terms for the bout on November 13.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sanchez's co-manager Mike Borao confirmed that the Cuban is still eager to face Dubois, although becoming the leading IBF challenger for Usyk is his top priority.

"Of course, Frank prefers to fight a top former world champion like Daniel Dubois to prove himself elite," Borao told Sky Sports.

"At this point, however, Frank is just anxious to fight for the number one position, whoever it may be."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Look back at the biggest KO wins by Daniel Dubois

Dubois had also been linked with a fight against Agit Kabayel, the WBC interim champion, but the Germany-based fighter has announced Damian Knyba as his next opponent.

Dubois' manager Sam Jones recently told Sky Sports that the British heavyweight wants to quickly force his way back into world title contention after his reign as IBF champion was ended by a stoppage loss to Usyk in their July rematch.

"We're open to any fight that gets Daniel closer to a world title," said Jones. "That's ultimately what Daniel wants to achieve.

Image: Daniel Dubois previously held the IBF world heavyweight title

"There will be no tune up fights for Daniel Dubois. Twenty-eight years old, he's coming off an undisputed title fight so there'll be no warm-up fights. It's straight back in."