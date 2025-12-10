Kubrat Pulev would relish Oleksandr Usyk fight and chance to become WBA 'super champion' as Bulgarian prepares for title defence

Kubrat Pulev would "definitely be interested" in a future fight with WBA 'super' champion Oleksandr Usyk.

Pulev holds the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title, which will be at stake when he faces Murat Gassiev in Dubai on Friday, while unified champion Usyk has held the WBA 'super' belt since his first victory over Anthony Joshua in 2021.

Usyk's WBA mandatory title commitments have been complicated by the existence of two WBA belts in the top division, but Pulev would welcome the opportunity to establish a sole WBA champion.

Image: Unified heavyweight champion Usyk holds the WBA 'super', WBC and IBF titles

"We are focused on beating Gassiev," Pulev's promoter John Wirt told Sky Sports.

"Kubrat is in great shape. We are willing to fight any contenders and would definitely be interested in fighting Usyk."

Britain's red-hot prospect Moses Itauma is lying in wait for the Pulev-Gassiev winner and has world title ambitions of his own.

Pulev was initially ordered to make a mandatory WBA title defence against Itauma, but the Bulgarian's team had plans already in place for the fight against Russia's Gassiev.

Image: Pulev faces Murat Gassiev for the WBA 'regular' heavyweight title

The WBA have since clarified that the winner of Pulev-Gassiev must fight Itauma next, with negotiations to begin on January 25.

Itauma puts his 13-fight unbeaten record on the line a day earlier when he faces American Jermaine Franklin in Manchester.

The WBA have not announced a mandatory challenger for the WBA 'super' title since Alexander Povetkin was installed as an opponent for Joshua, who inflicted a seventh-round stoppage on the Russian at Wembley in 2018.

Usyk has been involved in undisputed and unification world title fights since he dethroned Joshua, which usually take priority over mandatory title bouts.

Spreaker Spreaker , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

But the Ukrainian has been inactive since he defeated Daniel Dubois to become an undisputed champion for a second time in July and Usyk relinquished the WBO belt last month, resulting in Fabio Wardley being elevated as new WBO champion.

Usyk broke his silence about potential opponents last week when he announced his desire to face former WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

The WBA are yet to clarify when Usyk must face a mandatory challenger, with Pulev poised to defend his own version of their belt for the first time since he defeated Mahmoud Charr last December.

Sky Sports has contacted the WBA for comment.