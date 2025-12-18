Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua: British heavyweight star weighs inside 245lbs limit for fight against YouTube star

Anthony Joshua successfully made the weight limit for his fight against Jake Paul.

Britain's two-time world heavyweight champion, who could not weigh more than 245lbs, tipped the scales at 243.4lbs (17st 5lbs) for his fight against Paul in Miami in the early hours of Saturday UK time.

Paul weighed in at 216lbs (15st 6lbs) ahead of the 14th fight of his boxing career, a staggering nearly two stones lighter than his opponent.

The American took to the stage first, flexing his muscles before sending a message that he's "dialled in" while screaming over the crowd.

Whereas the former heavyweight of the world stood confidently and calmly, giving a simple thumbs up to his weight confirmation, capturing his seemingly relaxed approach to Friday's fight.

A 22 x 22 foot ring has also been confirmed, which is larger than the usual 20 feet but is still within standard regulation.

The eight-round sanctioned fight with 10oz gloves will take place at the Kaseya Center, Florida, with Joshua returning to the ring for the first time since his knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

This is also only the second time that Paul has weighed in over cruiserweight limit, with the only other time coming when he fought 58-year-old Mike Tyson.

The pair's careers could not be much more different, with Joshua first becoming heavyweight champion of the world in 2016, while his opponent at the same time was just 19-years-old, had made a career on Vine, and starred on a Disney Channel show.

But in 2020, Paul made his professional boxing debut and now holds a record of 12-1, with his only loss coming to Tommy Fury, Tyson Fury's younger brother, in 2023.

'I'm more important for boxing than AJ!'

Joshua admits he can understand why some boxing fans want him to put an end to 'the Jake Paul show', but Paul insists he has positively influenced the sport.

"No one has done more for the sport of boxing in the last decade than myself," Paul said.

"So if people cared about boxing they would want me to win.

"But I see the angle they're coming from in the sense he's been doing it all his life.

"But I think that I'm more important for boxing so if they cared about the sport they would want me to win."