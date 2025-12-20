 Skip to content

Jake Paul taken to hospital after suffering 'double broken jaw' in Anthony Joshua heavyweight fight

Anthony Joshua defeated Jake Paul in their heavyweight fight in Florida on Friday night; the American went to hospital with a "double broken jaw" after he was stopped in six rounds by the British fighter

Stuart Hodge

@Hodgeythehack

Saturday 20 December 2025 08:52, UK

Jake Paul suspected he had broken his jaw during his clash with Anthony Joshua as he was interviewed after the fight. Jake vs Joshua is now available to watch globally only on Netflix

Jake Paul has confirmed his jaw was broken in two places during his defeat to Anthony Joshua in Miami.

The pair met in a heavyweight contest in the US city and the British superstar knocked Paul to the canvas twice in the fifth and sixth rounds, before the American failed to beat the count.

"Double broken jaw. Give me Canelo in 10 days," Paul wrote, above a screen shot of an X-ray showing the breaks.

Paul barely landed a shot but showed commendable heart to last as long as he did once Joshua's barrage began.

The 28-year-old YouTuber revealed he thought he had broken his jaw as he spat out a mouthful of blood during a post-fight interview.

"I'm feeling good, that was fun," he said. "I love this sport. I gave it my all... I had a blast.

Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul during their heavyweight bout
Image: Joshua lands a big punch on Paul during their heavyweight bout

"Anthony's a great fighter, I got my ass beat but that's what this sport's about.

"I think my jaw is broke by the way... it's definitely broke. A nice ass whooping from one of the best to ever do it.

"We're going to heal the broken jaw, fight someone my weight and go for the cruiserweight world title.

"I'm going to take a little break. I've been going hard for six years."

Highlights of the big fight. Jake vs Joshua is now available to watch globally only on Netflix

Joshua was pleased to take the victory but expressed frustration that it took him until the end of the sixth round to get the finish.

The former world heavyweight champion also praised Paul for his durability.

Jake Paul is held back by the referee during the heavyweight bout against Anthony Joshua
Image: Paul is held back by the referee

"I wish I could've knocked him out in the start," said Joshua. "Jake has spirit, he has some heart. He tried his best.

"A lot of fighters haven't got in the ring with me, and Jake did. Even when he got knocked down, he kept on trying to get up. I take my hat off to him."

