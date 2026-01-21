Deontay Wilder 'close' to agreeing terms for a fight against Derek Chisora in April

Deontay Wilder is 'close' to agreeing a deal for a fight against Derek Chisora in April.

The American former world heavyweight champion has been holding talks for a fight against Chisora, who is preparing for his 50th professional fight.

"We are in negotiations and it's close," Wilder's co-manager Shelly Finkel told Sky Sports.

Queensberry Promotions, who promote Chisora, declined to comment.

Unified champion Oleksandr Usyk had declared his desire to defend his world titles against Wilder in America, but the 'Bronze Bomber' had decided to firstly face Chisora.

Wilder shared a fiery face-off with Chisora as they fuelled speculation about a potential showdown at the IBA Pro 13 event in Dubai last month.

The Alabama man fought just once last year, claiming a seventh-round knockout win over Tyrrell Anthony Herndon as he returned from a stoppage loss to Zhilei Zhang.

Chisora has rejuvenated his career with four wins in his last five fights, including victories over Joe Joyce and Kubrat Pulev.

But he has not fought since last February when he floored Otto Wallin twice in a dominant points win.

The 42-year-old Chisora, who has suggested he could retire after his landmark next fight, had been linked with a trilogy clash against Dillian Whyte and a world title fight against Fabio Wardley, although Wilder is now set to be in the opposite corner.