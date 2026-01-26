Tyson Fury is welcome to a summer showdown against Fabio Wardley in a 'huge event' for British boxing

Fabio Wardley would welcome a world heavyweight title fight against Tyson Fury this summer in a 'huge event' for British boxing, says his manager Mike Ofo.

Fury released a short statement on his social media over the weekend, confirming that a fight against Wardley is a 'good option' for later this year and the WBO champion remains keen for a bumper Brit battle.

Wardley was elevated to WBO champion after Usyk relinquished his belt instead of making a mandatory title defence against the Brit, but the Ukrainian's plans for a Deontay Wilder fight have been thrown into disarray as the American is now set to face Derek Chisora.



Wardley's manager Ofo told Sky Sports: "Now the world can see that Usyk was just ducking Fabio by claiming he was fighting Wilder. Clearly that isn't happening and Usyk is still running away from fighting Fabio.

"He should change his name to Oleksandr Ducksyk.

"We all know that Tyson doesn't duck anybody and he's proved it once again by calling out Fabio.

"Fabio is more than up for fighting Tyson and would welcome what would be a huge event for British boxing this summer. Lets get it on!"

Fury was quick to respond when Ofo's comments were posted on the Sky Sports Boxing Instagram account.

"Let's see how I get on with my return," Fury wrote in the comments.

"Never count your eggs before they hatch. Old saying one fight at a time.

"I eat up big punchers. I fought the biggest puncher three times in our primes both undefeated.

"Also took out No 1 Wladimir Klitschko old Dr Steelhammer. Beat Usyk two times and they gave it away both times. Politics."

Fury's manager Spencer Brown confirmed to Sky Sports that Fury will have a comeback fight in April and Wardley has emerged as a likely second fight in 2026.

A blockbuster clash between Fury and Joshua was expected this year, but Joshua's boxing future is unclear after he was a passenger in a December car crash in Nigeria in which two of his close friends were killed.

Wardley told Sky Sports earlier in January that he would be "extremely keen" to take on Fury, who included screenshots of quotes from that interview as he posted on Instagram on Saturday morning.

Fury wrote on Instragram: "Let's see how I am looking in my return fight, then later in 2026 this [Wardley] would be a good option for me to try become 3 x heavyweight champion.

"@fabiowardley has a hard fight himself coming up soon."

Brown revealed that Arslanbek Makhmudov is a potential opponent for Fury's comeback fight.