Lauren Price's dream of going to Olympic Games could turn into a golden one

Walking into Pontypool Boxing Club, you cannot help but notice the pride in their biggest star.

The walls are plastered in newspaper cuttings, detailing the successes of Lauren Price.

They have a lot to celebrate as Price won Commonwealth gold at the 2018 Games and became European champion in July.

Last month, she added a World Championships gold medal to her haul and now has one more title in her sights.

"From the age of eight, my dream has always been to go to the Olympic Games. It's a once in a lifetime opportunity," she told Sky Sports News. "Even when I was in school, I used to say 'it doesn't matter, I'm going to become an athlete or go to the Olympics'."

Price is also a world and European champion

The 25-year-old has always shown a remarkable talent in the world of sport, winning world and European titles in kickboxing before the age of 16 and training with the British taekwondo squad.

Boxing was the next step, winning bronze at the Women's European and Youth World Championships in 2017.

Price was a footballer for Wales before turning to boxing

If that was not enough, Price was also an international footballer. The Cardiff defender won 52 caps for Wales before deciding to hang up her boots in 2014 to focus on boxing.

She explains: "Colin Jones sat me down and said to me you've got an opportunity to go to the Commonwealth Games but you need to pick between football and boxing. I remember playing my last game against England and I thought 'if boxing doesn't work out for me I can always go back to playing football'."

Price trains in Sheffield from Monday to Thursday and then heads home to Pontypool for the weekend to train at the local boxing club and spend time with her grandparents, who have looked after her since she was three days old.

Price went on to add European gold to her burgeoning medal tally earlier in 2019

Price's grandmother, Linda, says her determination has been crucial to her success.

"She's inspirational. I look at her and think of all the things she's achieved and all the other young people she's bound to have inspired. Because it's not just one sport, it's three different sports and to the top of her game at each one. Who could wish for more?"

Price's story is strikingly similar to Irish professional boxer and former footballer Katie Taylor - something she says is no coincidence.

"She inspired me from the start. I always look up to her. Over the years, she has put women's boxing on the map."

Katie Taylor's Olympic gold medal-winning performance in Rio is one of Price's inspirations

Katie Taylor won a gold medal at London 2012 and Price believes she can do the same in Tokyo next summer.

She said: "I believe it now more than ever. I'd say after winning Commonwealth gold - I kind of have always believed in myself - but I am now like oh my god I could actually do it."

"I just love what I do and obviously when I want something, I'll work hard at it and try to achieve it and do my best."

Sitting in her grandparents' living room, you cannot miss the huge cabinet full of hundreds of Lauren's medals and trophies.

There's just one piece of silverware missing and Lauren Price has both eyes on the prize.