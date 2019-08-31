Lomachenko vs Campbell: Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin fight predictions

Hughie Fury on points or an Alexander Povetkin stoppage? Have your say and see what our experts make of the heavyweight showdown.

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell now!

Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online

George Groves

Povetkin hasn't fought since losing to Anthony Joshua which does play into Fury's hands. Hughie is a good fighter and his losses have only come up against good fighters.

If Fury is on form he should definitely win. George Groves

The Russian is another good fighter, of course - he has the heavyweight size, boxing ability and experience, but is he now just that bit too long in the tooth?

Fury faces Povetkin tonight

Carl Froch

Hughie is a mover who doesn't get hit, and stays out of the way. Povetkin is a monster puncher when he sets his feet and swings hooks.

Hughie will out-box Povetkin and win on points. Carl Froch

I'd like to see Hughie meet Povetkin head-on, and fight in bursts. Box and move but meet Povetkin as he comes, that would wear Povetkin out.

Johnny Nelson

Povetkin is too strong and will pressure him. I can't see Povetkin stopping him though, I just don't think Hughie will do enough to win on points.

Hughie will lose on points. Johnny Nelson

Hughie could be a cruiserweight campaigning at heavyweight, and he's getting in with a real heavyweight who can bang. Hughie will beat a lot of heavyweights but, against people of a certain level, he will struggle.

David Coldwell

Hughie is very effective, even though he's only a young pup. Real fights make real fighters - and Hughie has had real fights at a young age. He is 24 - by the time Hughie is 27 you could potentially see a very good heavyweight.

Hughie is an old-school clever fighter and will be one step ahead of Povetkin. David Coldwell

If Povetkin gets on top and puts his shots together he could put a dent in Hughie, the Russian is a proven world-class operator. But Hughie knows how to use his height, reach and range and his coach gets the best out of him. Hughie will beat him on points.

Watch Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin on the Lomachenko vs Campbell bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.