Shields vs Marshall: Predictions from experts ahead of huge Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall showdown

Ahead of the undisputed middleweight title fight between Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall, live on Sky Sports, a panel of experts have made their predictions for the showdown.

Shields and Marshall are long-standing rivals, with the former the unified WBC, WBA and IBF 160lbs champion and the latter the WBO titlist. The two have harboured a bitter grudge since Marshall beat Shields as an amateur, a loss which remains the American's only defeat in a boxing ring.

Sky Sports asked champions, Olympians and experts to make their big fight predictions:

Amanda Serrano (Unified featherweight champion) - Shields

My girl, Shields, she has all the heart in the world and the skills. Savannah does have power but I think Claressa Shields, her skills will neutralise the power. I got my girl Shields.

I can't wait to see that fight. There's talent there, there's heart, there's strength.

I'm excited to see that show. Those are great fights put together. You have to tune in. Females, we're making noise now and I'm just happy that I'm part of the women who are making the noise.

Lauren Price (Tokyo Olympic gold medallist) - Marshall

I've said Savannah all along. Don't get me wrong, with Shields she's obviously double Olympic champion. I've known Savannah years and the amount she's improved, even outside the ring, I just think it's drastic. All her confidence, the crowd's behind her, a great fight. I think it'll go all the way to points.

Shakur Stevenson (2016 Olympic silver medallist & former unified 130lb champion) - Shields

I think Claressa smokes her. I think Claressa's biggest moments is when you see the best of her show up. Put pressure on her, making the fight a super big event, pressure in itself, I think that's when she shows up the most.

She shows up every time but you'll get a lot more out of her if you put her in pressure situations so I think she's going to step up to the plate and show out. I've known her for years and I know how she gets in these big moments

Johnny Nelson (Former WBO titlist) - Marshall

I'm going Savannah Marshall. I think she frustrates Claressa Shields into being the aggressor. You can tell how she talks, you can tell how she fights. Savannah needs to keep her cool and use her strength, she's got a strong jab, she's an inside fighter, she's trained for everything, I'd side with Savannah Marshall.

It's no nonsense. Another good thing about it is you've got fighters that are coming to fight each other and that's what's important. No nonsense, they want to get on with it.

Josh Taylor (world super-lightweight champion) - 50-50 fight

It's a really interesting match-up. Obviously I'm in Savannah's corner, I would like to see Savannah do the business and come back with the belts. I was in the GB squad with Savannah for a couple of years, and she's a great girl, and she can whack and she's strong.

I've seen her talent and how strong and powerful she is.

Claressa Shields is very highly skilled as well, very well rounded. She has that adaptability and boxing brain, and the slickness.

My heart is going with Savannah, my head is leaning slightly towards Claressa. I can see Savannah stopping her, but if it comes down to a boxing match, my head's slightly leaning towards Shields, but it's a very interesting match-up and I'm looking forward to it.

Karriss Artingstall (Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist) - Marshall

If you asked me this weeks ago I was 110 per cent convinced Savannah was going to get an easy win. The closer and closer it's getting, I'm still saying Savannah, but it's going to be a fight of two halves I think.

I think it's going to go to deep waters. It is going to get hard for both of them but I do see Savannah coming out victorious.

Caroline Dubois (Tokyo Olympian) - Shields

It's going to be hard, it's going to be tough for both fighters. I think it's very similar to Amanda Serrano-Katie Taylor. Amanda Serrano was bringing the power, was dangerous. She hurt Katie Taylor and it was a very dangerous fight and I think it's going to be very similar, Claressa Shields and Savannah. Savannah is bringing the power, I reckon she will hurt Claressa Shields. I think Claressa Shields has got to dig deep and push through it. Stick to the game plan, whatever it may be. Don't get hyped up by the crowd, don't get hyped up by that and I think if she can do that, remain disciplined and focused, she can win this fight.

Anthony Crolla (Former WBA titlist) - Marshall

It's such a tough one to call. 12, 18 months ago I would have said Claressa and I would have been pretty confident in that prediction. Now I believe Savannah does it. I believe the improvement in her is unreal.

Listen, she's fighting a special fighter in Claressa there. I think there'll be a few rounds nip and tuck and then I feel like Savannah pulls away. Claressa might even touch down or she certainly feels a big shot. Anyone who gets hit off Savannah feels the shot. I'm going Savannah points but I think it's a tough one.

