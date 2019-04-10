Derek Chisora says bring on Oleksandr Usyk or Joseph Parker

Derek Chisora says Oleksandr Usyk's switch to heavyweight spells big trouble for the other members of the division.

But Chisora says he would be very willing to take on the Ukrainian himself, if the price is right.

Chisora will first face Germany's Senad Gashi at the O2 Arena on April 20, live on Sky - and a win there could set him up for a tilt at a big-name opponent.

Entering the equation could be former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk, who will be making his heavyweight debut against Carlos Takam next month.

"Usyk will be a nightmare for everybody," Chisora told SSN.

"The moment he puts his weight on, he will be a nightmare.

"He has the punching power and the boxing skills, his movement will kill most heavyweights.

"I think to win with that guy you might have to foul him a little bit, a couple of low blows!"

Asked if he fancied the task of facing Usyk himself, Chisora said: "Is he holding hand luggage or a massive suitcase of money?

Derek Chisora will be back in action on April 20

"I love fighting - whoever wants it can have it.

"We do the deal, we sign, we get ready for it, we fight. (Joseph) Parker or I might go to watch Usyk - I don't mind having some of that.

"I just want to fight. Most people are scared of fighting but, if I could fight every week, I would do."

Chisora is feeling particularly upbeat about his prospects because of his new link-up with trainer Dave Coldwell.

The boxer has split with long-time coach Don Charles and has moved up to Yorkshire in order to work with Coldwell.

"I like Don but it was time for a change," said Chisora.

"In the Takam fight, he (Coldwell) was on the other side and I could hear him shouting instructions, - and Tony (Bellew) told me it was a good move.

"He is making my feet move fast, everything move faster - I am feeling great benefits and everything is working out great.

"I think I am a northerner now. I love it up here - even though it is too cold!"

Chisora is looking forward to squaring off with Gashi in just over a week - but he is even more excited about the upcoming return of his favourite TV show.

"Game of Thrones!" he said. "I am buzzing about Game of Thrones - the whole thing is just amazing.

"It shows you how life is - you are a b*****d one minute, the next you are the king of the north!"