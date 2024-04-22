Natasha Jonas and Katie Taylor should face off in 'last dance' fight, says Joe Gallagher

Natasha Jonas and Katie Taylor deserve to come face to face in one monumental 'last dance' between two pioneers of women's boxing, believes trainer Joe Gallagher.

The fighting icons collided back in 2021 when Taylor beat Jonas via unanimous decision in a thriller to retain her undisputed lightweight titles at a crowd-less Manchester Arena.

Jonas has since gone on to become a two-weight world champion amid a remarkable ascent that saw her become the first woman to win the British Boxing Board of Control's British Boxer of the Year award in 2022.

The 39-year-old, who defeated Mikaela Mayer in January, is targeting two more fights in 2024.

"She wants to be out in June and then again in October/November," Gallagher told Sky Sports. "Katie Taylor is the fight she's always been after and something we've always spoken about.

"If Tasha was to go down to fight Katie at 140 there's a chance for Tasha to become a three-weight world champion or Katie to move up one. That fight is always there that we'd really like to do.

"A Mikaela Mayer rematch is a good fight, who's to say there won't be a trilogy from that one? We were really gutted not to get the Jessica McCaskill fight, that was a fight we wanted to make and it didn't happen and now Lauren Price is getting it.

"We'll do a defence in the meantime and see how the Katie Taylor situation looks in the autumn time and they could finish with a last dance together."

Taylor also emerged victorious when her and Jonas met in the quarter-finals of the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and marks just one of two defeats on the Liverpudlian world champion's professional record.

The Irishwoman is scheduled to face Amanda Serrano on July 20 in a rematch of their epic clash at Madison Square Garden as she defends her undisputed super lightweight title. Beyond that, Jonas could await.

"Natasha's profile now is sky high, the numbers are big, her profile on the other side of the pond is really good," added Gallagher.

"I just think because of the history between the two of them, 2012 all the way through now and fighting behind closed doors where Tasha only lost by one point, I think it's deserving of the two of them.

"Whether it's 147 or 140, it's an opportunity for both of them to become a three-weight world champion and for them to walk off into the sunset.

"People talk about Sandy Ryan and Lauren Price, that's their rivalry for this generation over the next few years. Tasha, Katie, Mayer, Cecilia Braekhus and Serrano are this generation."

Taylor and Jonas face off at London 2012

Gallagher added that 'Queen of Boxing' Braekhus, a former undisputed welterweight champion, could be another option for Jonas. But with both Jonas and Taylor in the latter stages of their glistening careers, he wants to ensure an opportunity to fight in front of fans is not missed.

"When people talk about a dance partner for Katie Taylor at Croke Park, I'm sure Tasha Jonas can bring over a few thousand from Liverpool and the UK," said Gallagher.

"That's the fight for the rivalry, and to get that atmosphere between them, they're both popular and have both been brilliant pioneers.

"It would be a shame for the two to finish their career and not have the professional fight with the crowd and the noise."

