Logan Paul taunts Floyd Mayweather and vows to make June 6 'worst day' of his life

Logan Paul has taunted Floyd Mayweather in a video message and vowed to make June 6 the worst day of his life ahead of their exhibition bout live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Social media personality Paul will collide with five-time weight world champion Mayweather, who is making a sensational return to the sport, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Ridiculing pictures of the 44-year-old sparring, Paul said: "Floyd Mayweather is so excited that he made someone bleed in sparring. He posted the same picture twice from the same day, he's so excited.

"Hey champ, you're not the only person who makes people bleed in sparring. Who are you sparring bro? You're sparring trash.

"You pipsqueak. June 6 is going to be the worst day of your life dog. I'm going to make this so hard for you."

Mayweather dominated the sport for decades on the way to a 50-0 record and takes on Paul, a YouTube star with over 20 million subscribers, who is eighteen years Mayweather's junior at the age of 26.

Paul vs Mayweather is the headline event in Miami Gardens, but the undercard also includes a world title rematch between Jean Pascal and Badou Jack, while former unified world champion Jarrett Hurd will face Luis Arias.