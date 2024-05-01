Oleksandr Usyk's promoter praying Tyson Fury avoids injury ahead of undisputed heavyweight title showdown

Oleksandr Usyk's promoter Alexander Krassyuk laughed off suggestions the Ukrainian is a 'cry baby' and hopes Tyson Fury can swerve another injury withdrawal ahead of the pair's historic undisputed heavyweight world title showdown.

Usyk and Fury will meet for all the belts in Saudi Arabia on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office, in a fight that is set to crown the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999.

It comes after the pair's initial fight, scheduled for February, had been postponed after Fury suffered a cut during sparring.

Krassyuk says Usyk is in "perfect shape" after a third straight training camp, his only concern being Fury's status ahead of the clash.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tyson Fury believes if he became undisputed champion after his fight with Oleksandr Usyk he won't as he has experienced different types of success before.

"I do hope that Tyson will wear his helmet, his protective gear this time and not injure his eyebrow or whatever he could injure, and that this time the fight on May 18 will go the way it should have gone in December and then in February," Krassyuk told Sky Sports.

"It's the fight of a lifetime. The whole world is waiting for it.

"Let's pray for Tyson and expect that the guy enters the ring."

Usyk was recently labelled as a 'cry baby' by Fury's promoter Frank Warren, who reiterated his disagreement with the low blow ruled against Daniel Dubois during the British heavyweight's stoppage defeat to the world champion last August.

Both Warren and Fury have cited body shots as a potential weakness for Usyk.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Frank Warren says Oleksandr Usyk is a 'cry baby' and believes body shots are the Ukrainian's Achilles' heel in his fight against Tyson Fury.

"When a man gets hit in the area below the naval, he normally suffers," added Krassyuk. "That's what happened in the Dubois fight… and it's normal not just for Usyk but for every man to suffer from low blows. That's the reason why these blows are illegal in boxing and forbidden, being strictly supervised by the referee.

"How can you call Usyk a cry baby? The man gained his title in Poland and has never defended it in his homeland.

"He has always gone to the backyard of his opponents and he has destroyed his opponents."

Both men arrive undefeated as professionals, Usyk's victory over Dubois following up back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua in lifting him to 21-0 while Fury comes in 34-0-1 and looking to respond to a disappointing performance in his win over former UFC star Francis Ngannou.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the best of Tyson Fury's memorable press conference ahead of his huge undisputed heavyweight clash with Oleksandr Usyk on May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"Now, he [Usyk] has been chasing Tyson Fury for several years and Fury has withdrawn four times in a row - including two dates within the last six months," continued Krassyuk.

"No, he is not a cry baby. He is the big man in boxing and he is waiting patiently to step into the ring. It's going to be a great festival for him."

Victory for Usyk would cap a staggering rise from dominance at cruiserweight to heavyweight supremacy, along the way to which he has proudly represented his war-stricken country. Krassyuk believes his threat comes via both his fists and his mindset.

"I can tell you about the secret weapon of Usyk's, the only problem is it's not a secret," he said.

"His weapon is his mind, his heart, his experience and boxing skills. And the main thing about him that is different from Tyson Fury is his discipline. That is what makes him great and it is his toughest weapon."

Watch the undisputed heavyweight world title clash between Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk live on Sky Sports Box Office on May 18.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League and EFL, plus darts, cricket, tennis, golf and so much more.