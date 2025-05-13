Tyson Fury's cousin James Dean has vowed to seize the spotlight with a big KO at this month's Manchester Box Cup

As a member of boxing's most famous family, James Dean Fury does not appear to be feeling any pressure ahead of a crucial moment in his amateur career.

The 19-year-old, who is the cousin of Tyson Fury and the nephew of his trainer Peter Fury, will showcase his skills at the Manchester Box Cup, with its finals being shown live on Sky Sports on May 25.

Following a promising start to his amateur career, James Dean is ready to seize the spotlight after being taught the 'Fury style.'

"There's no better [than] training with your own family," he told Sky Sports.

"He'll (Peter Fury) bring the best out of you and everyone in the gym. You train hard and where he's beside you all the time, it's very very good."

"Of course, there's a Fury style! Like I've said, you've got to be a Fury to perfect it. It's in the blood and I'm training every day, got my head down, fully focused and committed to what I want in life and in my career.

"I've put the work in the gym, I'm in there twice a day and dedicate my life to it. I've sacrificed a lot and I'm looking forward to putting on the gloves and giving everyone a good performance.

"I've shown what I've been working on in the gym, I don't cut any corners as I'm a fully dedicated fighter with big dreams and I'm 100 per cent sure I'll achieve them.

"Soon enough, everyone will know the name James Dean Fury!"

"As soon as I turn professional, I will light up the super-middleweight division, and I will come for everything."

The Manchester Box Cup showcases the best up-and-coming fighters and the talented teenager has vowed to deliver a 'devastating knockout.'

"I'm looking very forward to it, I think it's a very good event that's been put on," said James Dean Fury. "I can't wait to give a good performance, with it being on Sky Sports as well, I will give a very good performance.

"I'll show everybody what I've been working on in the gym and I'll put on a devastating knockout."

A man who is accustomed to amateurs breaking through, including the career of Tyson Fury, is Sky Sports' Johnny Nelson.

The former world cruiserweight champion has revealed how James Dean made an instant impression when he watched the youngster train a few years ago.

Nelson said: "I remember going to the gym when he was 14 years old. I stared him in the face when he was on the pads, I said: 'what's your name?' and he said: 'I'm James Dean Fury'

"I asked him for a picture and fanboyed him. I've got a picture of this young man when he was a youngster coming through and I said 'I'm going to be watching you, because your day will come'

"When that day does come, whatever big fight that is, I'm going to put the picture out there saying I spotted this kid quite a while ago.

"I liked the braggadocious style about him, the confidence, and then to be called James Dean, I mean come on!"

Watch the finals of the Manchester Box Cup live on Sky Sports on May 25.