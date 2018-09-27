Groves vs Smith: Carl Froch wants Callum Smith to beat George Groves in WBSS final

Carl Froch beat George Groves twice and sparred with Callum Smith in his time, so who better than the former super-middleweight to break down the World Boxing Super Series final? 'The Cobra' expects it to be close, whichever way it goes...

I would like to see Callum Smith win the World Boxing Super Series, but that does not mean I think he will.

He is a good kid. I've done plenty of rounds of sparring with him and he is decent. He helped me get ready for that rematch with Mikkel Kessler and a bit of my first fight against Groves, and even back then he was a good fighter.

Smith picked off Erik Skoglund in his World Boxing Super Series opener

Smith is tall and picks his shots well, but there is one big difference between him and Groves: he has never boxed at this level before. It doesn't mean I don't think he will win a world title, I just think this one and with what is at stake, has come too soon for him.

Yes, he is the fresher, faster and livelier of the two, but there is one thing Groves has got that you can't buy or get in the gym, and that is experience.

Froch knows both fighters well (World Boxing Super Series)

I do think Groves is on the slide and he does look like he's lost that bit of power. But he has gained wisdom to replace it. He's a much smarter fighter than when I faced him and I think that gives him the edge.

Groves took care of Eubank Jr in the semi-final

Smith can't afford to make a mistake because Groves knows how damaging that can be. One thing I've always said is you immediately become a better fighter once you're a world champion. You only have to look at Groves and the way he took care of Chris Eubank Jr. I would like to see Callum do it, but I can't.

I can see this being a real 50-50 fight and either of them are able to come out on top on their day but, as I said, experience lies with Groves and that, for me, makes him the slight favourite.

