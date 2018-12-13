Canelo vs Fielding: Rocky Fielding plots stunning upset with world champion's mentality

3:30 "It's a massive challenge but this is boxing, anything can happen and I will give it everything." "It's a massive challenge but this is boxing, anything can happen and I will give it everything."

Rocky Fielding says he has a "world champion's mentality" and can produce a stunning upset against Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Madison Square Garden.

Fielding defends his WBA super-middleweight title against the Mexican phenomenon in New York this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

I've done it the hard way. I've taken every opportunity I've been given and said yes to every fighter that's been put in front of me. I've had setbacks in and out of the ring, but always knew I could get to this level. Rocky Fielding

Despite being a massive underdog, the Liverpudlian believes his career has built towards this moment and he is ready to shock the world.

"I'm here in New York and no one is giving me a chance, Saturday night we will see," Fielding exclusively told Sky Sports.

"I'm up for it, I've been to Germany and no one gave me a chance. I wouldn't be taking this trip if I didn't believe it, I've trained so hard for 10 weeks. I know he [Canelo] is an elite fighter and has been at the highest level, fighting the best fighters in the division below, but now he's at my weight.

"You always say winning the world title is hard but defending it is even harder. I'm here at Madison Square Garden as world champion and have a world champion's mentality, the pressures on to defend my belt - this is what champions do.

"It's a massive challenge but this is boxing, anything can happen and I will give it everything, I'm up for the test.

"My journey, where I've come from to get to this point. I started off in sports centres with no promoter, no TV, no backing, just me, my bag and Oliver Harrison, having to sell tickets.

"I've done it the hard way and taken every opportunity I've been given and said yes to every fighter that's been put in front of me. I've had setbacks in and out of the ring, but always knew I could get to this level."

Watch Saul Alvarez vs Rocky Fielding, with an undercard including Katie Taylor vs Eva Wahlstrom, from Madison Square Garden, New York, on Saturday night, Sky Sports Main Event from 11pm.