Chris Eubank Jr open to facing Amir Khan or Kell Brook but says Gennadiy Golovkin remains his No 1 target

Chris Eubank Jr says a world title bout against Gennadiy Golovkin is his No 1 target but would be open to fighting the winner of Kell Brook's grudge match with Amir Khan.

Eubank Jr registered a dominant win over Liam Williams last weekend and is targeting a world championship fight this summer, with IBF middleweight champion Golovkin his preferred option.

"That is the No 1 target," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports News. "He is up there as the fight that I want next. He is the top of the list.

"But that's the exciting thing about the middleweight division right now, there are so many big names and world championships to fight for.

"We're gunning for a big name and a big title in the summer."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights of Eubank Jr's statement win over Williams in Cardiff

Golovkin was due to face WBA champion Ryota Murata in December but the fight was postponed and is set to be rearranged, which could hamper Eubank Jr's hopes of a summer face-off.

The pair were on the verge of a fight in the UK in 2016 until Brook replaced Eubank Jr and suffered a brutal defeat.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Eubank Jr dropped Williams three times in the opening four rounds in Cardiff

Brook and Amir Khan will finally settle British boxing's longest-standing grudge on February 19, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and Eubank Jr would consider a fight against the victor.

"If the fans want it, then absolutely," replied Eubank Jr when asked about a potential fight against Brook. "We'll have to see what happens in the fight with him and Amir.

"Would a fight with the winner be a possibility? Absolutely. If the fans want it, I'm down 100 per cent."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Amir Khan says he will end Kell Brook's career but 'The Special One' responded by saying that the 'King' never wanted this fight

Conor Benn, who fights two weight divisions below Eubank Jr at welterweight, said he fancies his chances at a catch-weight.

Their legendary fathers Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank memorably fought in the 1990s, but Eubank Jr doesn't see a fight happening in the short term.

"We're so far apart in terms of where we are in our careers," said Eubank Jr. "We're not in the same weight class. If he's able to move up in weight then I'm open to it.

"He tweeted after the fight that he fancies his chances. That's strong words. I giggled when I saw that because he obviously doesn't know what it really would take to get in the ring with me.

"Further down the line, in a few years if he can make the weight, then let's go."