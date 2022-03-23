Oleksandr Usyk confirms plans for a rematch against Anthony Joshua in Instagram post

Oleksandr Usyk has confirmed he is preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua in a post on his Instagram page.

The Ukrainian star returned to his home nation to help defend against the Russian invasion, but Usyk is now set to continue his boxing career.

Sky Sports reported on Thursday that the 35-year-old's team had resumed preparations for another showdown with Joshua, who activated a rematch clause after losing his belts in a unanimous decision loss at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last September.

Attempts to finalise terms were put on hold, with Usyk heading back to Ukraine to help his compatriots, but the champion released a video on his social media account on Friday confirming his intention to return to the ring to face Britain's Joshua.

"I've decided to start preparing for a rematch with Anthony Joshua," he said.

In the 42-second video, the undefeated Ukrainian went into further detail about his reasons behind switching his focus to a rematch with Joshua, revealing the support friends and family have given him in resuming his boxing career.

"That's how I will help my country more and it's better than being in territorial defence and running around Kyiv with a machine gun.

"Dear friends, many of my friends and close ones called me and supported me in this. Haters, I wish you well and wish you happiness, joy and peace.

"Everything will be with God's blessing. Everything will be Ukraine. Wishing everyone well."

Otto Wallin, Luis Ortiz and Britain's Joe Joyce were on a shortlist of alternative opponents for Joshua, but Usyk is now set to finalise terms for their second fight before finding a suitable location for his training camp.

Joshua recently confirmed that he started preparations for his next fight with Angel Fernandez, who was drafted into the British star's team ahead of the rematch win over Andy Ruiz Jr in December 2019.

Riakporhe benefits from AJ and Fernandez advice

Richard Riakporhe says training alongside Joshua and working under Fernandez's tutelage has provided him with additional motivation ahead of his cruiserweight showdown with Deion Jumah on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Riakporhe is set to take on fellow Londoner Jumah at Wembley Arena, with one of the unbeaten duo certain to lose their perfect record.

The 32-year-old has already extended his unbeaten record to 13-0 (with nine KOs) since teaming up with Fernadez last July, with Riakporhe looking to emulate Joshua by punching his way to world title glory early in his career.

"It has been absolutely amazing," Riakporhe told Sky Sports News. "You have AJ in the camp, I get a lot of advice. He's spoken to me about things that he's been through and things that I have to watch out for. Seeing him and what he's achieved, having him around me, it's more motivational for me as well.

"We want to achieve at least half of what he's achieved and that keeps the hunger and energy, and he kind of feeds back off that at the same time because he sees us on the way up, and remembers those days when he was coming up."

