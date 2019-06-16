Mairis Briedis could have been disqualified for elbowing Krzysztof Glowacki, says Matthew Macklin

Mairis Briedis was fortunate not to be disqualified from his World Boxing Super Series semi-final, says Matthew Macklin.

Briedis secured a third-round TKO victory over Krzysztof Glowacki to book a final showdown with Cuban heavy-hitter Andrew Dorticos.

However, the tournament favourite intentionally elbowed Glowacki after being punched on the back of the head by the Polish southpaw and dropped him after the bell during a chaotic second round.

"That was a solid elbow," said Macklin on Sky Sports. "If you're Glowacki you're going to say you were already concussed and pretty hurt from the elbow.

"'The referee, I don't know if he's seen the elbow properly and the action was still going on when the bell had rang.

"He (Briedis) said he had heard the bell but they are still fighting. There's the uppercut, a left hook and the referee is trying to call a halt in the middle and he (Glowacki) gets hit with a big hook.

"I think team Glowacki are going to feel very hard done by that the referee didn't deal with that properly at all.

"The bell was long gone, then he gets hit by a big right uppercut and then a big right hook that caused the knockdown and he didn't recover between the rounds.

"Glowacki is going to feel absolutely hard done by here. He got hit by an elbow, pretty hard. I think that a point off, I'm not sure that was the right call. I think maybe disqualification.

"I don't know but there's going to be a lot of fallout here in the aftermath of this."