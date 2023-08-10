 Skip to content

Match summary

The Hundred Women

Birmingham

Birmingham Phoenix Women 134 for 4 . Welsh Fire Women 137 for 7 .

Welsh Fire Women win by 3 runs.

Welsh Fire Women 1st innings

Total

137 for 7, from 100 balls.

Batting

  1. Beaumont (c) c Burns b Flintoff; 59 runs, 40 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 147.5
  2. Matthews c Kalis b Baker; 23 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  3. Dunkley c Kalis b Baker; 25 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.58
  4. Harris lbw b Arlott; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25
  5. Elwiss c Jones b Levick; 10 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.11
  6. Bryce (wk) c Flintoff b Arlott; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
  7. Windsor not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
  8. Davies c Burns b Levick; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0

Extras

15 from 1 byes, 4 noballs, 10 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Griffiths
  • Ismail
  • Nicholas

Fall of Wickets

  • Hayley Matthews at 72 for 1
  • Tammy Beaumont at 95 for 2
  • Laura Harris at 96 for 3
  • Sophia Dunkley at 124 for 4
  • Sarah Bryce at 132 for 5
  • Georgia Elwiss at 137 for 6
  • Freya Davies at 137 for 7

Bowling

  1. Devine: 10balls, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.4.
  2. Wong: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
  3. Burns: 10balls, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
  4. Levick: 20balls, 28 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
  5. Baker: 20balls, 21 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.3.
  6. Flintoff: 10balls, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
  7. Arlott: 20balls, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.9.

Match details

  • Toss: Birmingham Phoenix Women won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
  • Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
  • Umpire: James Middlebrook
  • Umpire: Grace Bambury
  • Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
  • TV umpire: Sue Redfern