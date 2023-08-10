Balls Runs Wickets Econ

Devine : 10 balls, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.4 .

Wong : 10 balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8 .

Burns : 10 balls, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.6 .

Levick : 20 balls, 28 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.4 .

Baker : 20 balls, 21 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.3 .

Flintoff : 10 balls, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.6 .