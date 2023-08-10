Welsh Fire Women 1st innings
Total
137 for 7, from 100 balls.
Batting
- Beaumont (c) c Burns b Flintoff; 59 runs, 40 balls, 9 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 147.5
- Matthews c Kalis b Baker; 23 runs, 23 balls, 2 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Dunkley c Kalis b Baker; 25 runs, 19 balls, 2 fours, 1 sixes, and a strike rate of 131.58
- Harris lbw b Arlott; 1 runs, 4 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 25
- Elwiss c Jones b Levick; 10 runs, 9 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 111.11
- Bryce (wk) c Flintoff b Arlott; 1 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 33.33
- Windsor not out; 3 runs, 3 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100
- Davies c Burns b Levick; 0 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 0
Extras
15 from 1 byes, 4 noballs, 10 wides.
Yet to bat
- Griffiths
- Ismail
- Nicholas
Fall of Wickets
- Hayley Matthews at 72 for 1
- Tammy Beaumont at 95 for 2
- Laura Harris at 96 for 3
- Sophia Dunkley at 124 for 4
- Sarah Bryce at 132 for 5
- Georgia Elwiss at 137 for 6
- Freya Davies at 137 for 7
Bowling
- Devine: 10balls, 19 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 11.4.
- Wong: 10balls, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.8.
- Burns: 10balls, 6 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 3.6.
- Levick: 20balls, 28 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 8.4.
- Baker: 20balls, 21 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 6.3.
- Flintoff: 10balls, 11 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 6.6.
- Arlott: 20balls, 33 runs, 2 wickets, and an economy of 9.9.
Match details
- Toss: Birmingham Phoenix Women won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Edgbaston, Birmingham
- Match referee: Sarah Bartlett
- Umpire: James Middlebrook
- Umpire: Grace Bambury
- Reserve umpire: Fiona Richards
- TV umpire: Sue Redfern