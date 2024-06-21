 Skip to content

Match summary

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Super Eight / Gros Islet

South Africa are batting, 87 for 1, from 10 overs. England

Break in play.

South Africa are 87 for 1 with 10.0 overs remaining.

South Africa 1st innings

Total

87 for 1, from 10 overs.

Batting

  1. Hendricks c Brook b Ali; 19 runs, 25 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.00
  2. de Kock (wk) not out; 64 runs, 34 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 188.24
  3. Klaasen not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00

Extras

3 from 2 legbyes, 1 wides.

Yet to bat

  • Markram
  • Miller
  • Stubbs
  • Jansen
  • Maharaj
  • Nortje
  • Rabada
  • Baartman

Fall of Wickets

  • Reeza Hendricks at 86 for 1, from 9.5 overs

Bowling

  1. Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
  2. Ali: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
  3. Archer: 1overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 21.00.
  4. Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
  5. Rashid: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.

Match details

  • Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
  • Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
  • Umpire: Chris Brown
  • Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
  • TV umpire: Joel Wilson
  • Match referee: Jeff Crowe
  • Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney