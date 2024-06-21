South Africa 1st innings
Total
87 for 1, from 10 overs.
Batting
- Hendricks c Brook b Ali; 19 runs, 25 balls, 1 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 76.00
- de Kock (wk) not out; 64 runs, 34 balls, 4 fours, 4 sixes, and a strike rate of 188.24
- Klaasen not out; 1 runs, 1 balls, 0 fours, 0 sixes, and a strike rate of 100.00
Extras
3 from 2 legbyes, 1 wides.
Yet to bat
- Markram
- Miller
- Stubbs
- Jansen
- Maharaj
- Nortje
- Rabada
- Baartman
Fall of Wickets
- Reeza Hendricks at 86 for 1, from 9.5 overs
Bowling
- Topley: 3overs, 0 maidens, 18 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 6.00.
- Ali: 3overs, 0 maidens, 25 runs, 1 wickets, and an economy of 8.33.
- Archer: 1overs, 0 maidens, 21 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 21.00.
- Curran: 1overs, 0 maidens, 10 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 10.00.
- Rashid: 2overs, 0 maidens, 11 runs, 0 wickets, and an economy of 5.50.
Match details
- Toss: England won the toss and elected to field
- Venue: Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet
- Umpire: Chris Brown
- Umpire: Sharfuddoula Saikat
- TV umpire: Joel Wilson
- Match referee: Jeff Crowe
- Reserve umpire: Chris Gaffaney