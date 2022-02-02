Women's Ashes: Australia slip to 67-4 in first ODI vs England LIVE!

Australia vs England - first Women's Ashes ODIScorecard | Cross has Healy (27) stumpedEcclestone gets Perry for a golden duckLanning (28) bowled by CrossShrubsole removes Haynes (4)England win toss and bowl in CanberraAustralia lead multi-format series 6-4Hosts will retain Ashes if they win one of the three ODIsEngland will regain the Ashes with thee ODI victoriesTourists will also triumph with two wins and tie or no resultSecond and third ODIs in Melbourne on February 6 and 8Standalone Test match ended in a thrilling drawAustralia won first T20I, second and third rained off