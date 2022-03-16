Recap: West Indies close day two on 71-1, trail England by 436

West Indies vs England, second Test, day twoScorecard | STUMPS, D2: West Indies 71-1, trail by 436Brathwaite, Brooks share 50 stand for second wktFisher strikes second ball on debut, removing Campbell (4)England declare on 507-9 in first inningsRoot (153), Stokes (120 off 128), Lawrence (91)Stokes' 11th Test century comes off 114 ballsStokes smashed 89 runs in first session on day twoRoach moves past Sobers' tally of 235 Test wicketsEngland began day two in Barbados on 244-3Sky Cricket on YouTube | @SkyCricket | Get Sky Sports