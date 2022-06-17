Record-breaking England thump Netherlands - how it happened

Netherlands vs England, first ODI, AmstelveenENGLAND BEAT NETHERLANDS BY 232 RUNSScorecard | Watch live on Sky Sports Cricket | HighlightsNetherlands 266 all out - Edwards (72no off 56), O'Dowd (55 off 55)Moeen (3-57), Willey (2-42), S Curran (2-46), Topley (2-46)England smash world-record 498-4 after being insertedBeats 481-6 they struck against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018Buttler (162no off 70), Malan (125 off 109), Salt (122 off 93)Buttler reaches 150 from 65 deliveries, second fastest in ODIsButtler scores 47-ball ton, England's second-fastest in ODIsLivingstone (66no off 22) crunches England's fastest ODI fifty, from 17 ballsMalan second England man, after Buttler, to score 100 in all three formsSecond ODI on Sunday, third and final game next WednesdayAll today's cricket scorecards | Latest cricket videos