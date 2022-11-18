How Australia wrapped up series win over England with game to spare

Australia beat England by 72 runs in second ODIAustralia take unassailable 2-0 lead in three-match seriesThird and final ODI in Melbourne on Tuesday (3.20am UK time)Scorecard | England all out for 208 in 38.5 overs chasing 281England lose seven wickets for 52 runs from 156-3 at SCGZampa (4-45), Starc (4-47) & Hazlewood (2-33) star for AustraliaVince (60), Billings (71) put on 122 for fourth wicket from 34-3Starc removes Roy, Malan for ducks in first over of run chaseAustralia 280-8 - Smith (94), Labuschagne (58), Rashid (3-57)